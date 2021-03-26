On-site event Covid testing now available – but it doesn’t come cheap

How quickly do you want to throw a big wedding, anniversary, graduation or work gathering?
How can you reasonably assure it doesn’t turn into a Covid-19 superspreader event?
These are the big questions party planners will need to consider in months to come.
There are ways to do so – but it could cost hosts thousands of extra dollars.
“Everyone is hoping that Covid goes away but for right now, testing guests is the best we can do … and unfortunately, the tests are expensive,” said Steve Paster, a 1974 University at Buffalo graduate and president of The Event Doc.
New York State this week relaxed capacity guidance for catered events. They can take place outside of New York City at either 75% capacity, or up to 100 people indoors or 200 people outdoors, whichever is less. If an event involves Covid-19 testing of all guests, indoor capacity can climb up to 150 people indoors.
The Event Doc provides on-site results for small and large gatherings within 15 minutes that have been independently validated with an accuracy rate of 97% or more.
Paster joined forces late last year with six partners to start the company, including Dr. Bharat Kohli, his clinical director, also medical director of the Community Health Center of Buffalo.
The speed and precision the new company can offer has provided a greater sense of comfort in recent weeks for several high-end gatherings in New York City and Florida, with the kind of testing advances unavailable during White House and other superspreader events earlier in the pandemic.
It also explains why the new company charges $7,500 to test the first 50 guests, and $120 per guest after that, according to its website, eventdoc.com.
Demand remains high for effective testing, Paster said, and companies who make related equipment and testing supplies don’t give volume discounts for the kind of work The Event Doc offers. Companies charging less likely don’t have medical professionals on staff and use tests that are far less accurate, he said.
A check of high accuracy at-home tests show they can now be ordered on Amazon for about $110, including shipping.
Event Doc is licensed to operate across the U.S., and uses Abbott ID NOW or BD Varitor point of care antigen testing to determine results.
“They have a high sensitivity specificity,” Kohli said, but the gold standard is a polymerase chain reaction, or PCR, test.
Last fall, the federal Food and Drug Administration started to authorize new molecular tests that can confirm point-of-care tests. The Event Doc can use one of them, by Lucira, to confirm or dispute a positive test on-site within a half-hour.
“What we have found that when the antigen test is positive, the PCR test is positive as well,” Kohli said.
A doctor, at least two trained testers and up to five testing machines are present for each gathering. Guests go online to schedule a testing time within two hours of the start of an event. They watch a four-minute video when they arrive outside the gathering space, go through a health screening, then read and sign a standard liability medical waiver. Then they provide a test sample.
Meanwhile, they often can enjoy a beverage or buffet, as many guests from Buffalo did during a recent wedding in West Palm Beach, Fla., Paster said.
Even those fully vaccinated must be tested, Kohli said. So far, none of them have tested positive, but there is a slight chance.
Those who test negative are given a wristband to attend the gathering. Those who test positive are encouraged to quarantine at home and contact their primary care provider.
“We can't force those people to leave an event,” Paster said, “but nobody's given us a hard time about it. At that point, we also are legally obligated to report a positive test to the Department of Health in the state that we're in.”
Event staff also sanitizes the areas where the guest who tested positive visited and waited for results.
“As long as people are wearing their masks, there is virtually zero chance of infection,” said Paster, a New York City native and resident who founded and leads the Alpine Creative Group, which sells custom event invitations. He is also past president of the metro New York chapter of the International Live Events Association.
The Event Doc so far has handled weddings, bar mitzvahs, Sweet 16 parties and other social events. Corporate gatherings have yet to resume, Paster said, in large part because companies have more daunting liability concerns.
As the pandemic lingers, safety and testing costs will continue to be part of the equation, with miscalculations that can become tragic.
Company founders aren’t sure how the pandemic will continue to change the event landscape but are working with a national nurse staffing agency and testing equipment supplier to ramp up for on-site testing later this year at arenas or stadiums if necessary.
“We're quoting jobs right now through October,” Paster said, “and I think this will be ongoing until about a year from now.”
