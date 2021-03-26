On-site event Covid testing now available – but it doesn’t come cheap

Those who test negative are given a wristband to attend the gathering. Those who test positive are encouraged to quarantine at home and contact their primary care provider.

“We can't force those people to leave an event,” Paster said, “but nobody's given us a hard time about it. At that point, we also are legally obligated to report a positive test to the Department of Health in the state that we're in.”

Event staff also sanitizes the areas where the guest who tested positive visited and waited for results.

“As long as people are wearing their masks, there is virtually zero chance of infection,” said Paster, a New York City native and resident who founded and leads the Alpine Creative Group, which sells custom event invitations. He is also past president of the metro New York chapter of the International Live Events Association.

The Event Doc so far has handled weddings, bar mitzvahs, Sweet 16 parties and other social events. Corporate gatherings have yet to resume, Paster said, in large part because companies have more daunting liability concerns.

As the pandemic lingers, safety and testing costs will continue to be part of the equation, with miscalculations that can become tragic.