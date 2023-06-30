The tournament is back on: same day, same place, same beneficiary.

Six days after Buffalo Bills safety Jordan Poyer canceled his charity tournament, which was to be held July 10 at Trump National Doral Golf Club in Miami and benefit ECMC Foundation, his representatives announced Friday afternoon that the plans are back on.

Poyer also made the announcement during an appearance on Fox News.

The statement from Avalon Sports Group, which represents Poyer, read in part:

“The Jordan Poyer Celebrity Open has been resumed and is scheduled to take place on July 10 at the Blue Monster course.”

The Blue Monster is one of multiple courses at the club and has been the site of many PGA tour events.

Poyer announced in a June 24 video on Instagram that he was pulling back his plans for the tournament after his marketing representatives and ECMC received backlash from people who were unhappy with the tournament taking place at a facility owned by the former president, who is facing 71 felony charges in two criminal cases.

Poyer, who is a spokesman for Erie County Medical Center, expressed frustration with the organization in an interview with The Buffalo News – but also kept open the possibility of continuing his work with the hospital and its foundation.

“I told them that I wasn’t going to work with them anymore,” Poyer said, but also acknowledged that he “would love to” re-engage with ECMC if circumstances permit.

The Avalon statement noted, “Our commitment with them remains intact and we look forward to continuing to work together to help improve the lives of those in need.”

ECMC officials couldn’t immediately be reached after the Friday announcement of the tournament’s return, but in a statement last weekend, foundation Director Susan Gonzalez said, in part, “We have had an excellent partnership with Jordan and we respect his decision to cancel his tournament; we hope he will consider supporting us in his future events.”

The Avalon statement announced that the presenting sponsor of the tournament will be PublicSq, a business-promotion platform whose website describes itself as “pro-life, pro-family, pro-freedom.” That aligns with Poyer’s views, which he expressed in his Buffalo News interview while also emphasizing, “I’m trying to put the sides away. Let’s talk about me and you. Let’s talk about us. Let’s come together, regardless of what side you’re on.”

The athlete and celebrity lineup for the tournament will be announced in the coming days, according to the statement, which also said, “We want to highlight the outpouring of support we have received from professional athletes, general public, businesses and charitable organizations across the country.”