On marijuana businesses, Western New Yok communities face deadline for opting out

The Buffalo News found that some places –- like the towns of Amherst and Hamburg – are planning to not opt out on either sort of business, which would allow those businesses to open there. Cheektowaga was moving in a similar direction. Other places like the Village of Orchard Park and the towns of West Seneca and Tonawanda were opting out or planning to, even if only with respect to one portion of the law.

A total of seven towns and villages were part of the reporting by The News – the towns of Tonawanda, Amherst, Cheektowaga, West Seneca and Hamburg, and the villages of Williamsville and Orchard Park.

On the line in the case of the marijuana businesses is money. Marijuana products carry a 4% local tax when purchased by customers, 25% of which goes to the county, and the rest goes to the municipality where it was sold.

Over time, communities can change their minds on opt-out decisions, but only in one direction.

"If a municipality does not opt out by December 31, 2021, the municipality will be unable to opt-out at a future date," the state's Office of Cannabis Management states on its website. However, if a community opts out now, it can still opt in at a later date.

The public's attitude toward marijuana, Fadhl said, has changed “dramatically.”