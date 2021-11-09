On marijuana businesses, Western New Yok communities face deadline for opting out

At Prism Smoke Shop in West Seneca, Tawfik Fadhl, an owner of the shop, has run a business for two years where customers can find CBD, incense and accessories for smoking and vaping.
“It's always busy," Fadhl said. "We don’t even sit down sometimes.”
Across New York, communities from the largest cities and towns to the smallest villages face a deadline of the end of the year to make decisions about whether they want to prohibit businesses like Prism Smoke Shop from selling marijuana after a law passed last year legalizing recreational use of the drug.
Fadhl, who hopes to be able to cash in on the lucrative new industry, has some advice for local leaders. “If people want it, they want to bring it in,” he said. “I don’t know why they should be worried about it."
Yet in a Southtowns village, a note of caution was sounded by one mayor.
If communities don't take action now, “you are in it for the long haul” with these kinds of businesses, said Village of Orchard Park Mayor Jo Ann Litwin Clinton.
Under the state's legalization legislation, communities are faced with a decision on two fronts: They can allow businesses that serve as pot sales, but not consumption; and businesses that allow both – essentially creating "pot lounges."
The Buffalo News found that some places –- like the towns of Amherst and Hamburg – are planning to not opt out on either sort of business, which would allow those businesses to open there. Cheektowaga was moving in a similar direction. Other places like the Village of Orchard Park and the towns of West Seneca and Tonawanda were opting out or planning to, even if only with respect to one portion of the law.
A total of seven towns and villages were part of the reporting by The News – the towns of Tonawanda, Amherst, Cheektowaga, West Seneca and Hamburg, and the villages of Williamsville and Orchard Park.
On the line in the case of the marijuana businesses is money. Marijuana products carry a 4% local tax when purchased by customers, 25% of which goes to the county, and the rest goes to the municipality where it was sold.
Over time, communities can change their minds on opt-out decisions, but only in one direction.
"If a municipality does not opt out by December 31, 2021, the municipality will be unable to opt-out at a future date," the state's Office of Cannabis Management states on its website. However, if a community opts out now, it can still opt in at a later date.
The public's attitude toward marijuana, Fadhl said, has changed “dramatically.”
“You see a lot of people that don’t know about cannabis until today,” he said. “They find out about it and it changes their perspective.”
In some places in the region, the opt-out decision may be easier than others – including the area's most populous town.
Brian Kulpa, the Town of Amherst supervisor, said Thursday that there is a decision made on the opt-out provision for the town.
“We are not opting out. Period,” said Kulpa.
Some of the issues related to marijuana overlap among communities. If a person consumes marijuana somewhere other than Amherst, and is found driving under the influence, Kulpa said, “I still have to enforce it.”
Kulpa said that the nature of Amherst, which includes tens of thousands of college students at the University at Buffalo, would not make sense for an opt-out choice.
“There's a lot that has to go in to a decision to opt out of a decision that is allowed by state law,” Kulpa said.
Orchard Park also found the choice easy, but in the opposite way.
“It was the best move for the village at this point ... to opt out,” Clinton said. “We felt our decision was the most educated we could make at the time.”
In the Town of Hamburg, Supervisor James M. Shaw said the community is conservative in some ways.
“Many people in the Hamburg community are resistant to fundamental cultural change,” Shaw said.
With the opt-out situation, Shaw said he plans to do “not a darn thing” on the matter. “I’m not inclined to do anything,” he said.
In the Town of Tonawanda, Supervisor Joe Emminger said it's not a single decision facing communities on the subject of the marijuana opt-out.
“There are two decisions on the marijuana opt-out,” Emminger said.
“No final decision has been made as of yet,” Emminger said about the Town of Tonawanda.
At this point, he said the town was considering allowing retail businesses “in certain areas of the town that would be regulated by the town,” and considering opting out on lounges.
There are some practical considerations for communities to consider in this situation. “Every municipality, whether they opt out or opt in ... the municipality has to enforce the laws of the state,” Emminger said. “It is going to cost municipalities money.”
In the Town of West Seneca, Supervisor Gary A. Dickson initially said the board was planning to hold votes to opt out of both businesses for now.
But on Monday, Dickson said that the town made a decision Nov. 1 to opt out on consumption businesses, but are now opting in on the dispensaries or retail locations in the provision. A vote passed unanimously in West Seneca in favor of having the dispensaries, while another vote was 4-1 in favor of an opt-out on consumption.
“I haven’t heard much blowback or comment” following that, Dickson said of the decision.
“This is a done deal,” he said.
In the town, he talked to seniors who were “100 percent adamantly against it,” Dickson said earlier. But he said the town also conducted an online and paper ballot poll, to which they got more than 500 responses, which were “about 2-1 in favor of dispensaries."
Dickson earlier said his town was waiting to see final state regulations before deciding whether to allow the businesses to open.
“Our justification for opting out ... is the state has not come up with their regulations yet,” Dickson said. “We thought it was prudent to maintain our options.”
Brian Nowak, a member of the Cheektowaga Town Council, said that in the town, “the appetite didn't seem to be there to opt out” for the marijuana businesses.
In Cheektowaga, Nowak said, “there has not been a formal, final call,” on the opt-out matter. But, it “tends to be the direction we’re going in, that we’re going to allow both sorts of businesses in the town,” Nowak said.
In the Village of Williamsville, a recent public hearing on the subject of marijuana drew about 40 or 50 people, said Deb Rogers, mayor of Williamsville.
“Out of the individuals who spoke ... it was literally split right down the middle,” Rogers said. She said the hearing was “definitely on the high turnout side.”
After the public hearing, Rogers had some words of advice for others in leadership positions in government. “You should absolutely have a public hearing,” Rogers said. To not listen to other points of view “seems a little selfish to me,” she said.
Even when it takes time, she said, “you have to do it, it’s part of the job.”
Community-by-community look at opt-out choices:
Town of Amherst: Will opt in
Village of Orchard Park: Has opted out
Town of Hamburg: Will opt in
Town of Tonawanda: Considering allowing retail but opting out on lounges
Town of West Seneca: Opted in on retail location, no on lounges
Town of Cheektowaga: Leaning toward opting in
Village of Williamsville: Has not decided