On infrastructure, Higgins eyes big highway changes, but Jacobs seeks liability limits

"Making sure members can directly advocate for their districts – as we’ll hear a lot of today – is key," DeFazio said.

That's just what Higgins did. He complained to the committee about how "an obsession with automobiles" led to the creation of the Kensington and the Scajaquada in the 1970s, thereby destroying huge swaths of the city's Olmsted park system as well as adjacent neighborhoods. And in his written statement to the committee, he added the Skyway to his list of the Buffalo region's infrastructure errors.

Biden's American Jobs Plan gives Congress the opportunity to fix those mistakes, Higgins told the committee.

"While we're going to rebuild the infrastructure of the country, we have to fix the infrastructure that has destroyed certain communities. And those communities are underserved communities in places like Buffalo, N.Y.," said Higgins, who's been pushing a huge infrastructure package similar to Biden's for years.

Biden has suggested setting aside $20 billion in his proposal specifically for reversing past infrastructure errors that harmed communities across the country, but Higgins said that's not enough. Noting that other neighborhoods in other communities suffered similar damage, he suggested expanding that pot of money to $50 billion.