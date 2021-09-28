On first day, vaccine mandate having varied impacts on hospitals, nursing homes

Anecdotes abound about individual hospitals and nursing homes laying off or putting on leave unvaccinated workers; Erie County Medical Center stopped paying 176 workers, or 5% of its staff, for at least the next 30 days unless they are vaccinated.

But the state provided little in the way of specifics Tuesday.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. Support this work for $1 a month

Late Monday, Hochul released health worker vaccination numbers, some preliminary and at levels still not reported by the state Health Department. She said 92% of hospital and skilled nursing facility staffs were vaccinated as of Monday night. If so, it means an estimated 45,000 workers still had not been vaccinated, based on a combination of overall employment numbers maintained by the state and health industries.

Stephen Hanse, president and CEO of the New York State Health Facilities Association and the New York State Center for Assisted Living, whose members include nursing homes throughout the state, said it was too early to say whether the mandate had exacerbated existing staff shortages.

Information about replacement worker totals, staffing numbers and details about people claiming religious exemptions will be reported by nursing homes to the state Health Department in the days ahead, he said.