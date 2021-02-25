On Covid-19, should we be optimistic? Or pessimistic? (Or both?)

Also, more research is needed to show whether those who have received the vaccine still can spread the virus to others, he said.

But initial studies show the vaccines provide at least some protection from the variants, and even if they don't provide 100% protection, someone who was vaccinated is less likely to get seriously sick from the virus, said Winkelstein, his university colleague.

Numerous other factors will determine whether we will see a springtime swell in cases and hospitalizations along the lines of the surge that struck between November and January.

First and foremost, public fatigue with following safety recommendations would make it easier for the virus to spread.

"I'm a big believer in human behavior as the primary driver in all this," said Brooks B. Gump, a professor of public health at Syracuse University. "This is not the time to let up. This is the time to double down, as hard as that is."

Experts also wonder whether people will look to travel far afield during school vacation periods, such as the week just completed or the coming spring break. This raises fears travelers exposed to the virus in another state or country will bring it back to this area.