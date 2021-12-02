 Skip to main content
On a windy winter day, gusts topped 50 mph
On a windy winter day, gusts topped 50 mph

Waves splash over the break wall on the Outer Harbor on a windy afternoon on Dec. 2, 2021.

 Sharon Cantillon / Buffalo News

A passing cold front brought persistently windy conditions and gusts that topped 50 mph in several locations Thursday throughout Western New York.

According to data collected from weather spotters and compiled by the National Weather Service, the strongest peak gust was 53 mph, recorded in Niagara Falls at 10:28 a.m. Hamburg saw a gust of 52 mph at 11:16 a.m. The Buffalo-Niagara International Airport in Cheektowaga topped out at 51 mph around the same time, the weather service said.

As the cold front moved east and out of the area, winds eased. Temperatures are expected to drop overnight into the 20s in the wake of the weather system, with the possibility for some lake effect snow Thursday night and early Friday in the Southern Tier and along the Lake Ontario shoreline. 

Assistant City Editor

Eric DuVall is the News' assistant city editor. Before joining The Buffalo News in 2021, he was the editor of the weekly paper the Tonawanda Sun, and was the managing editor of the now-defunct Tonawanda News for seven years.

