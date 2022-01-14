Omicron intensified mental health challenges in WNY. Here's how you can address them

If you think the recent holiday season presented more than its share of mental health and addiction challenges, you would be right, according to Spectrum Health and Human Services.

Calls to the agency’s crisis line increased 31% during the season compared with 2020. Those who asked for related services jumped 48% in December over the same month a year earlier. They were up 27% overall in 2021 from the previous year.

“The main concerns we have been seeing are an increase in depression and anxiety due to the stress of the holidays and due to Covid,” said Georgina Volanis, Spectrum Health director of emergency services. “We have been getting some calls on children that are in quarantine due to testing positive and having anxiety due to the isolation of quarantine. We have also had an increase in calls regarding suicidal thoughts.”

Write down steps and activities to take good care of mind and body.

Enlist family and friends by telling them about your plan – and ask for their support if you need someone to talk to and encourage you.