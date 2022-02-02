Omicron dominance wrecked the holidays for many. Could a subvariant prolong the surge?

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. Support this work for $1 a month

The BA.1 version accounted for nearly 99% of sequenced cases worldwide as of early last week, according to a virus tracking system called the Global initiative on sharing all influenza data (GISAID). The database, started in 2006 to monitor changes and spread of flu viruses, tracks the virus that causes Covid-19.

Three Omicron subvariants – BA.2, BA.1.1.529 and BA.3 – also have been recently reported in the database. Though closely related, mutations in each can change how they behave.

BA.2 has become the most common. The global database reports 10 sequenced test results out of 20,000 since mid-December in New York, as well as 29 out of 4,000 samples in in Ontario, Surtees said. It has also been detected in Asia, South Africa and parts of Europe.

Trevor Bedford, a computational virologist at Fred Hutchinson Cancer Center in Seattle, shared his calculation on Twitter on Friday that it accounts for roughly 82% of cases in Denmark, 9% in the United Kingdom and 8% in the United States.