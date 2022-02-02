Omicron dominance wrecked the holidays for many. Could a subvariant prolong the surge?

The Delta variant reigned as the most infectious coronavirus strain in the Buffalo Niagara region before Christmas week.
That changed dramatically as friends and families gathered to celebrate the holiday, and the far more contagious Omicron variant supplanted Delta within days.
By the end of January, 95% of positive Covid-19 test samples sequenced in a University at Buffalo lab hailed from the Omicron lineage.
The biggest question now: Will a more contagious subvariant spreading in Ontario, Asia and Europe show up in force across Western New York, and, if so, when?
“We'll see over the next few weeks how things play out,” said Jennifer Surtees, a UB biochemist who has led the university Covid-19 variant sequencing team since spring 2020.
Thousands of samples from PCR tests collected across the region have been sequenced since spring 2020 with the help of researchers from the UB Genomics and Bioinformatics Core. The testing shows the spread of Omicron.
• Samples collected during a little more than a week through Dec. 20 and sequenced by the related researchers showed 18% were Omicron and almost all the rest were Delta.
• Of more than 200 samples collected during the last half of December, 60% were Omicron and 35% were Delta.
• Samples collected from Dec. 30 to Jan. 6 showed 91% Omicron as the variant gained steam in the new year.
• Sequencing of the latest 200 samples collected from Jan. 4 to 20, completed Monday, showed that 95% were Omicron.
A small percentage of results continue to be Delta sublineages, Surtees told The Buffalo News on Tuesday.
If you do get sick with Covid-19 – and your condition goes south – new medications and treatment strategies have continued to improve since the early months of the pandemic.
UB is one of four sites across the state sequencing Covid-19 tests to build a better understanding of how different variants spread and affect virus-related illness, treatments and vaccines.
Sequencing dozens of tests generally takes several days. Results for the end of January are expected by early next week.
The latest prolific variant – called Omicron BA.1 in scientific parlance – was discovered in early November in South Africa. It raced around the globe within six weeks. It is considered three times more contagious than the Delta variant it overwhelmed, but less deadly.
So far, positive test samples in the region have shown a characteristic common to Omicron: the absence of one of three genes that polymerase chain reaction (PCR) tests target when confirming infection.
The BA.1 version accounted for nearly 99% of sequenced cases worldwide as of early last week, according to a virus tracking system called the Global initiative on sharing all influenza data (GISAID). The database, started in 2006 to monitor changes and spread of flu viruses, tracks the virus that causes Covid-19.
Three Omicron subvariants – BA.2, BA.1.1.529 and BA.3 – also have been recently reported in the database. Though closely related, mutations in each can change how they behave.
BA.2 has become the most common. The global database reports 10 sequenced test results out of 20,000 since mid-December in New York, as well as 29 out of 4,000 samples in in Ontario, Surtees said. It has also been detected in Asia, South Africa and parts of Europe.
Trevor Bedford, a computational virologist at Fred Hutchinson Cancer Center in Seattle, shared his calculation on Twitter on Friday that it accounts for roughly 82% of cases in Denmark, 9% in the United Kingdom and 8% in the United States.
“I would not be surprised if the same thing that happened with Alpha and then Delta and then Omicron happens with the BA.2 variant, as well,” Surtees said. “We have a version that's more competitive and eventually makes its way to us and takes over.”
The UB lab can differentiate between subvariants that cause Covid-19, she said.
SARS-CoV-2 tests, including those taken at home, can determine these subvariants are part of the Covid-19 family, but are not precise enough to confirm which variant or subvariant caused a coronavirus infection. That is why more detailed genetic sequencing is important.
Danish health officials estimate BA.2 may be 1.5 times more transmissible than the original Omicron variant, Reuters reported last week, though it does not appear to cause more severe disease.
Surtees is among researchers concerned about reports that those previously infected with the first Omicron strain have come down with a BA.2 infection as soon as six weeks later.
If previous BA.1 infection does not protect against BA.2, "this could be sort of a two-humped camel kind of wave," Dr. Egon Ozer, an infectious disease expert at the Northwestern University Feinberg School of Medicine in Chicago, told Reuters.
Surtees agreed.
After that?
“I think there's reason to be hopeful,” she said, “but we don't want to throw everything open and decide everything's over. We've learned multiple times during this pandemic that things can change.”
She urged those in the region to continue to keep tabs on positive test rates, hospitalizations and deaths in Western New York and beyond. They are trending down in the region since the height of the latest surge about a month ago, but continue at higher levels than most of the last year.
“One thing that worries me is this characterization of Omicron as mild, which I think is misleading,” Surtees said. “It is still as bad as the original virus, but comparisons are really complicated by the fact that we have variable vaccination rates."
By percentage, she said, not as many of those infected are ending up in the hospital, "but that doesn't mean they're not getting really sick.”
