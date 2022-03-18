Olmsted Conservancy, city among beneficiaries of Greenway grants

The Buffalo Olmsted Parks Conservancy, the City of Buffalo and Tifft Nature Preserve were major beneficiaries of grants announced Friday from the Buffalo and Erie County Greenway Fund Standing Committee.

The city received the largest award – $1.5 million – for this year and next to use for greenway construction at Ralph C. Wilson Jr. Centennial Park.

The parks conservancy got $737,000 for three projects – $220,000 for the grand staircase restoration near Hoyt Lake; $425,500 to enhance the shelter at Delaware Park's Point of the Meadow; and $92,000 for enhancements to the South Arboretum Center & Clubhouse.

The Buffalo Museum of Science was given $400,000 to build an accessible trail in Tifft Nature Preserve.

“This Greenway funding is intended to preserve, enhance and develop the natural, historic, cultural and recreational resources in the Niagara River Greenway, which will benefit residents and visitors throughout Western New York,” Chairman Daniel Castle said. "Enhancing parkland and improving trail network and access is a key element of each of these projects.”

The other grants were: