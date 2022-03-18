 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Olmsted Conservancy, city among beneficiaries of Greenway grants
Olmsted Conservancy, city among beneficiaries of Greenway grants

The stairs at Hoyt Lake in Delaware Park will be restored this year with the help of a $220,000 grant announced Friday from the Buffalo and Erie County Greenway Standing Committee. 

The Buffalo Olmsted Parks Conservancy, the City of Buffalo and Tifft Nature Preserve were major beneficiaries of grants announced Friday from the Buffalo and Erie County Greenway Fund Standing Committee.

The city received the largest award – $1.5 million – for this year and next to use for greenway construction at Ralph C. Wilson Jr. Centennial Park.

The parks conservancy got $737,000 for three projects – $220,000 for the grand staircase restoration near Hoyt Lake; $425,500 to enhance the shelter at Delaware Park's Point of the Meadow; and $92,000 for enhancements to the South Arboretum Center & Clubhouse.

The Buffalo Museum of Science was given $400,000 to build an accessible trail in Tifft Nature Preserve. 

“This Greenway funding is intended to preserve, enhance and develop the natural, historic, cultural and recreational resources in the Niagara River Greenway, which will benefit residents and visitors throughout Western New York,” Chairman Daniel Castle said. "Enhancing parkland and improving trail network and access is a key element of each of these projects.”

The other grants were:

• The Buffalo Lighthouse Association received $137,800 toward the lighthouse's restoration and reuse. 

• The Western New York Land Conservancy was given $75,000 to plant trees in communities along the planned Riverline and for Red Jacket Habitat Park.

• The Buffalo Heritage Carousel received $21,000 toward the removal of a hazardous ADA-compliant ramp in the roundhouse. 

The amounts totaled about $2 million for the beautification and improvement projects along the Buffalo and Erie County portion of the Greenway. The funds come from the New York Power Authority as part of the settlement agreement related to the 50-year federal license received by NYPA for the Niagara Power Project in 2007.

The Buffalo and Erie County Standing Committee receives $2 million a year from NYPA. The Committee is composed of one representative each from Erie County, the City of Buffalo, Buffalo Olmsted Parks Conservancy and NYPA.

