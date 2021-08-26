Olean woman is sentenced to probation for selling fentanyl

An Olean woman who was convicted of dealing the powerful narcotic fentanyl was sentenced Thursday to serve four years of probation by U.S. District Judge John L. Sinatra Jr., according to the U.S. Attorney's Office.

Prosecutors said between July 2018 and Dec. 30, 2018, Mary Kettle, 38, conspired with Erin Cameron of Buffalo and others to sell butyryl fentanyl. Cameron was previously convicted and is awaiting sentencing.

On Oct. 22, 2018, the U.S. Bureau of Indian Affairs, U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration and the Southern Tier Regional Drug Task Force set up a controlled purchase of butyryl fentanyl with Cameron. The delivery of the fentanyl was made by Kettle. A second fentanyl sting was conducted on Feb. 6, 2019, and once again Kettle made the delivery, according to prosecutors.

