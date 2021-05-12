Olean man with autism missing since May 2 called 'a gentle giant' by his father

The father of an Olean man with autism who has been missing since May 2 is asking the public for help to find him.
Cole Geise, 22, is 6 feet 5 inches tall and weighs about 215 pounds. Geise, pronounced "guys," is verbal and independent but generally keeps to himself. He lives at home with his parents and spends every day walking around Olean, stopping by parks and playgrounds and buying snacks at convenience stores like 7-Eleven and Country Fair. Every night, he would come home by 10 p.m. sharp.
On the night of May 1, his family heard him come home. By the time they woke up the next morning, he had already left for the day. But he never returned on May 2.
His family has been searching for him ever since.
"He is a gentle giant," his father, Steve Geise, told The Buffalo News in a phone interview Wednesday. "He wouldn't hurt a fly."
It's out of character for Cole Geise to not come home, his father said.
"This isn't him by any means," the father said as he fielded text messages from friends who are helping with the search.
The family reported him missing to the police and have been searching areas where Geise could have gone.
They said Geise generally kept to himself but did speak to people. He loved to go to parks, including Gargoyle Park which is right by the Allegheny River, and the park by Boardmanville Elementary School. His dad said his son would sometimes play with children at playgrounds, dancing and running around with them.
Here's what Steve Geise says they know:
• On May 1, Steve Geise said he heard his son come home at 10 p.m. but didn't see him. Earlier that night, the dad had purchased two small personal pizzas from Country Fair and left them in Cole's room. The next morning, the dad went out with another of his children to get doughnuts from Tim Hortons. He got some Timbits for Cole and brought them to his room. They noticed he was gone – which was not unusual – and that the pizza cartons were empty.
• After Geise was reported missing, a man on Dugan Road said he thought he had seen him on the night of May 1. Geise didn't usually walk on that street, his family said. The Dugan Road man showed the family and police home surveillance video that showed Geise had indeed been there. They don't know why he was on that road.
• With him being gone 10 days, the family isn't ruling out the possibility that he left the Olean area. However, the family said he doesn't know how to drive and didn't have access to a vehicle.
• Geise left his flip phone at home. It was out of battery power when the family found it.
Wednesday morning, Steve Geise said he signed off on letting the police do a second and more extensive search of Cole Geise's computer to search for any clues to his whereabouts.
Steve Geise doesn't know what his son's state of mind would be now and is worried that he might run away or act unusually.
"I just don't know if he's scared," his dad said. "He's not dangerous. We just don't know what he's thinking."
He said under normal circumstances, if you said "hi" to Cole, he would reply but he sways back and forth when he talks and looks like he's nervous. "That's how he is with everyone," he said.
Steve Geise asked anyone who sees his son to take a picture of him and call 911.
"I'm asking for anybody and everybody's help," the worried father said.
Maki Becker