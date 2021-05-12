Olean man with autism missing since May 2 called 'a gentle giant' by his father

The father of an Olean man with autism who has been missing since May 2 is asking the public for help to find him.

Cole Geise, 22, is 6 feet 5 inches tall and weighs about 215 pounds. Geise, pronounced "guys," is verbal and independent but generally keeps to himself. He lives at home with his parents and spends every day walking around Olean, stopping by parks and playgrounds and buying snacks at convenience stores like 7-Eleven and Country Fair. Every night, he would come home by 10 p.m. sharp.

On the night of May 1, his family heard him come home. By the time they woke up the next morning, he had already left for the day. But he never returned on May 2.

His family has been searching for him ever since.

"He is a gentle giant," his father, Steve Geise, told The Buffalo News in a phone interview Wednesday. "He wouldn't hurt a fly."

It's out of character for Cole Geise to not come home, his father said.

"This isn't him by any means," the father said as he fielded text messages from friends who are helping with the search.

The family reported him missing to the police and have been searching areas where Geise could have gone.