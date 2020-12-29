Oldest known downtown office building to become new Covid-19 response hub

He employed more than 2,000 people and built more than 100 structures before his empire disintegrated when Rathbun was convicted on forgery charges, according to local and family historians.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. Support this work for $1 a month

Despite that record of construction, the Ticor Building now under renovation is the last remaining downtown structure known to have been built by him.

Aside from the main church, a school occupied the basement in the early years. After the Unitarian church moved out in 1880, the building was enlarged with two additional floors. The building was later occupied by a fine arts school and an architecture firm.

But it is best known as being home to a title company that first occupied the building in 1886 as Buffalo Abstract and Title, and later became Ticor Title and Guarantee Company. That company continued to operate there until 2000.

That was a good thing, said county officials, because continued occupancy is the only thing that prevented the historic structure from falling into ruin.

Renovation plan

The current building exterior doesn't look much different than it used to, except for the scaffolding. But the noisy interior now boasts a bright, professional look and smells like new carpeting.