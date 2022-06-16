Oldest cemetery in Lancaster merges with Forest Lawn

Lancaster's oldest cemetery has merged with the Forest Lawn Cemetery and Crematory Group.

Lancaster Rural Cemetery, located at the northwest corner of Cemetery Road and Broadway, will now be owned and operated by Forest Lawn.

Following the merger, there will be no changes to the cemetery, Lancaster Rural Cemetery officials said. The grounds will be maintained by the same staff and there will be no increase in costs.

Families who chose Lancaster Rural Cemetery will now have access to Forest Lawn's benefits and services, such as a free online memorial page and grief support. Forest Lawn allows for four urns to be buried in the same grave and can bury cremated pets with their owners, Forest Lawn Group President Joseph Dispenza said.

Lancaster Rural Cemetery was formed from a plot of donated land in 1808 and the first burial took place in March 1812. Many Revolutionary War veterans are buried in the cemetery.

Forest Lawn owns five other cemeteries in Western New York – Forest Lawn in Buffalo, Lakeside Cemetery in Hamburg, St. Matthew's Cemetery in West Seneca and Williamsville and Gethsemane cemeteries in Williamsville.

