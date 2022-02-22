Old Niagara Falls newspapers to be digitized through grant to NCCC

The Niagara County Community College library has received a state grant to pay for converting rolls of microfilm into a digital format, making the Niagara Gazette from 1963 to 1977 available online by late summer.

The Niagara Falls Public Library, which has the Gazette on microfilm dating to 1854, also is carrying out a digitization project.

The digital files will be available to the public at the New York State Historic Newspapers website, which currently contains more than 11.4 million newspaper pages dating back to the 18th century. The site includes The Buffalo Evening News from 1880 to 1982.

NCCC librarian Jean Linn said the first batch of microfilm was sent for conversion this week.

"The Niagara Gazette is a treasure trove of local history. This project will make a lot of historical content freely available to anyone with an internet connection," Linn said in a news release.

The Buffalo News: Good Morning, Buffalo The smart way to start your day. We sift through all the news to give you a concise, informative look at the top headlines and must-read stories every weekday. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.