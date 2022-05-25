Old human remains dug up on former burial site in Chautauqua County

Old bones from at least two sets of human remains were recovered Tuesday from the site of the former Chautauqua County Alms House on Meadows Road in Dewittville, according to the Chautauqua County Sheriff's Office.

Members of the Chautauqua County Forensic Investigation team were called to the scene for a preliminary investigation after it was learned that a contractor doing work on the property had unearthed the bones while digging with an excavator. On Wednesday, members from the Forensic Anthropology program at Mercyhurst College were called in to investigate.

It was eventually determined that the bones were old and, through historical records and articles, it also was learned that numerous people had been buried on the property dating back to the early 1800s. Items located at the scene seem to indicate that the remains may have been part of an unmarked cemetery, according to the Sheriff's Office.

As a result, the incident is not being regarded as suspicious.

