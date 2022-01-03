Old Fort Niagara project will preserve its most historic buildings

The oldest building in the Great Lakes region, and two others that are almost as old, will undergo repairs in the new year at Old Fort Niagara in Youngstown.
The French Castle, erected by French soldiers in 1726, will receive a new roof, and cracked stones and masonry will be repaired in the North Redoubt and the South Redoubt, which were built by British soldiers in the early 1770s.
The projects, which are expected to take about three months, are scheduled to begin in March, according to Robert Emerson, executive director of the historic site, which is located within a state park.
The $940,000 project will be financed with money from State Parks as well as funds the Old Fort Niagara Association raised, including $75,000 from Niagara County's slice of Niagara River Greenway funds.
But another proposed project, which might cost $1 million, would repair masonry in the French Castle. "The state, they're sort of prioritizing what needs to be done, and the roof is first," Emerson said.
The fort drew about 75,000 visitors this year. In 2019, the figure was 200,000, but that was pre-Covid and included a lot of foreign tour groups. That portion of the business has virtually disappeared because of the pandemic, Emerson said.
"The contractors will have to take into consideration the fact that we're open for business on a schedule," curator Jerome Brubaker said.
The South Redoubt, built in 1770 as part of the fort's fortifications, has lost the mortar on 48% of its exterior wall, Emerson said, and that problem also affects 26% of the exterior of the pagoda-like North Redoubt, built in 1771.
"Moisture gets in there, especially during the wintertime, and it freezes, and it forces the stones further apart," Emerson said. "We've got deterioration on the outside and inside of the building."
Crack monitors have been installed on some of the larger gaps to keep track of the expanding cracks in the limestone walls.
"Once you see missing mortar and once you see small cracks beginning to develop, that's the time to take action, before the situation gets worse, because it will," Emerson said.
Some patchwork has been done over the years, but in some instances the wrong type of mortar was used, and it becomes hard and simply falls out after a while, Emerson said.
The roof of the French Castle is especially expensive because the French used cedar shingles. The cedar shake roof, as it's called, "has come to an end of its useful life," Emerson said. The roof was last replaced in the 1990s.
"We started noticing leaks in 2019," Emerson said. "It's not going to last as long as say, slate, but that's how the buildings were roofed in the 18th century, so when we roof them we try to keep it to the time period."
State Parks installed new cedar roofs on five other buildings around 2007, and at that time, crews didn't notice serious masonry issues, Emerson said.
But in the winter of 2019, high waves from Lake Ontario covered the entire north wall of the castle with ice. "That's not good for masonry at all," Emerson said.
The fort was built by the French to command the mouth of the Niagara River. The British ran the French out of town in 1759 and took over the fort until they had to turn it over to the U.S. Army after the Revolutionary War.
In the War of 1812, the fort exchanged artillery fire with the British Fort George on the Canadian side of the river. The British captured the fort in December 1813, but withdrew again in 1815.
"Fort Niagara is a crown jewel for our community, representing both an important part of our history and a key part of our economy as a major tourist attraction," said County Legislator Irene Myers, whose district includes the fort. "We cannot afford to lose this piece of history."
"The Greenway exists to support projects that preserve the scenic, natural and historic beauty along the Niagara River corridor," said Legislator Richard L. Andres, chairman of the County Legislature Economic Development Committee. "I can't think of a better expenditure of Greenway funds than supporting restoration work at Old Fort Niagara."