Old Fort Niagara project will preserve its most historic buildings

"The contractors will have to take into consideration the fact that we're open for business on a schedule," curator Jerome Brubaker said.

The South Redoubt, built in 1770 as part of the fort's fortifications, has lost the mortar on 48% of its exterior wall, Emerson said, and that problem also affects 26% of the exterior of the pagoda-like North Redoubt, built in 1771.

"Moisture gets in there, especially during the wintertime, and it freezes, and it forces the stones further apart," Emerson said. "We've got deterioration on the outside and inside of the building."

Crack monitors have been installed on some of the larger gaps to keep track of the expanding cracks in the limestone walls.

"Once you see missing mortar and once you see small cracks beginning to develop, that's the time to take action, before the situation gets worse, because it will," Emerson said.

Some patchwork has been done over the years, but in some instances the wrong type of mortar was used, and it becomes hard and simply falls out after a while, Emerson said.