Olcott Yacht Club to reconstruct clubhouse to avoid Lake Ontario floods

Layman said the first floor of the rebuilt clubhouse will be "3 feet above the parking lot," thus offering protection from any future floods.

"We believe we can get the building up and closed by Nov. 1," Layman said.

Construction is expected this year on a state-funded $14 million breakwall outside Olcott Harbor, designed to protect the harbor from high water.

Besides the state grant and the sales tax break, the rest of the clubhouse project will be funded by "member loans to club," according to the NCIDA application.

The 3,000-square-foot building will contain offices, a bar and restrooms.

"This is an odd project for the agency," Gabriele admitted.

"Is this really the spirit of the law?" board member Jason Krempa asked.

"That was our initial reaction at the agency, too," Gabriele said. But after the state issued the grant and advised the Yacht Club to apply to the NCIDA, he found a provision in state law that allows IDAs to aid "a recreation facility."

"There were 12 or 14 of these to businesses along the lake, so we may have more of these," NCIDA Executive Director Susan C. Langdon said.

The NCIDA was able to act without calling a public hearing because the value of the benefits was less than $100,000, Gabriele said.

The Buffalo News: Good Morning, Buffalo The smart way to start your day. We sift through all the news to give you a concise, informative look at the top headlines and must-read stories every weekday. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.