Olcott Yacht Club to reconstruct clubhouse to avoid Lake Ontario floods

The Olcott Yacht Club will use government funds to pay about half the cost of a rebuilt clubhouse that will be safe from any future flooding along the shore of Lake Ontario.
Wednesday, the Niagara County Industrial Development Agency granted the club an exemption from paying sales tax on building materials and furnishings for the $456,000 project.
The club already had received a $200,000 state grant through Albany's Lake Ontario Resiliency and Economic Development Initiative.
The sales tax exemption, worth an estimated $20,000, will be more than enough to cover the required 5% state match for the grant.
"New York State actually recommended to them that they contact us," NCIDA attorney Mark J. Gabriele said.
During the floods of 2017, water poured into the ground floor of the clubhouse.
"We sustained close to $160,000 in damages during that period," Mike Layman, the club's vice commodore, told the NCIDA board.
The problem was the collapse of a protective wall that couldn't stand up to the rising lake waters. Layman said the state previously sent the club $50,000 to repair the wall and try to cover some of the club's restaurant losses.
High water also forced sandbags to be piled around the building in the spring of 2019, but the water got in again.
Layman said the first floor of the rebuilt clubhouse will be "3 feet above the parking lot," thus offering protection from any future floods.
"We believe we can get the building up and closed by Nov. 1," Layman said.
Construction is expected this year on a state-funded $14 million breakwall outside Olcott Harbor, designed to protect the harbor from high water.
Besides the state grant and the sales tax break, the rest of the clubhouse project will be funded by "member loans to club," according to the NCIDA application.
The 3,000-square-foot building will contain offices, a bar and restrooms.
"This is an odd project for the agency," Gabriele admitted.
"Is this really the spirit of the law?" board member Jason Krempa asked.
"That was our initial reaction at the agency, too," Gabriele said. But after the state issued the grant and advised the Yacht Club to apply to the NCIDA, he found a provision in state law that allows IDAs to aid "a recreation facility."
"There were 12 or 14 of these to businesses along the lake, so we may have more of these," NCIDA Executive Director Susan C. Langdon said.
The NCIDA was able to act without calling a public hearing because the value of the benefits was less than $100,000, Gabriele said.