Olcott Polar Bear Swim set for Sunday

Cold people will splash into the even colder water of Lake Ontario Sunday in the 53rd annual Olcott Polar Bear Swim.

The event is dubbed the Swim for Sight by its sponsor, the Olcott Lions Club, which calls it the oldest continuously run charity swim in New York State.

Last year's swim was postponed to May 23 because of pandemic fears, but this year it's returned to its normal date on the first Sunday in March.

There's a $50 registration fee at the swim website – the fee is $60 for those registering in person Sunday – and swimmers are urged to raise additional money through pledges for the Lions Club's local charities.

Festivities at Krull Park will begin at 10 a.m. with the Niagara County firefighter's tug of war championship. The swim is set for 2 p.m.

The water temperature off Olcott Tuesday was 37 degrees. However, Sunday's forecast is for air temperatures approaching 50 with possible rain.

