Olcott Polar Bear Swim May 23 to have less-than-polar conditions

The Olcott Lions Club announced Thursday night that this year's Polar Bear Swim will be held May 23.

The Swim for Sight, as it is officially known, is traditionally held on the first Sunday in March. It was postponed this year, because of Covid-19 pandemic restrictions.

To avoid crowding, the swim will be spread out from noon to 2 p.m. Participants should register in advance at swimforsight.com and will be given a swim time, organizer Bill Clark said. The minimum donation is $25, but those will raise more will receive Polar Bear prizes.

The water still will be cold. The historical water temperature range for Lake Ontario in May is 39 to 46 degrees. On May 23, 2020, it was 43 degrees, said Phillip Pandolfo, a National Weather Service meteorologist. On March 7, this year's "normal" swim date, the water was 35 degrees.

The difference will be the air temperature. On March 7, the high was 31 degrees. The weather.com forecast high for May 23 is 68 degrees.

