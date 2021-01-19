Olcott breakwall project seeks final state, federal approval

About half a century after local leaders first proposed building a breakwall in Lake Ontario to prevent flooding in Olcott Harbor, the project finally has reached the brink of state and federal approval.
The money, about $14 million, is in hand, almost all of it from New York State.
Construction bidding is expected in February, Newfane Supervisor Timothy R. Horanburg said.
The only remaining hurdles are permits from state agencies and the Army Corps of Engineers.
The state's approvals may be expedited by the fact that Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo included the Olcott project in a batch of anti-flooding infrastructure work announced in late 2019 as part of the state's Lake Ontario Resiliency and Economic Development Initiative.
The state Department of Environmental Conservation is seeking public comments through Jan. 28 on a water quality certificate and permission to excavate and lay fill in navigable waters, with the intention of giving the project a green light soon thereafter.
The Corps' public comment period runs until Feb. 12 on the use of stone barriers to protect existing federal piers at Olcott.
"At that point the proposal will be further considered for permit and we'll move as quickly as possible to complete the process," said Martin Crosson, a biologist and permit evaluator with the Corps' Buffalo district.
Once the permits are signed and the bids are awarded, construction should be complete by October or November, Horanburg said.
Horanburg said stone will be piled on both sides of both piers to further block waves, and the piers will be also be extended: 75 feet for the west pier, 100 feet for the east pier.
The breakwall will be installed 500 feet north of the current ends of the piers. It will be 400 feet long, running east-west, and run all the way down to the lake bed.
The barrier was to limit wave heights to 1 foot in the harbor when the wind blows from the north, the state's original announcement said.
"The project engineers conducted coastal modeling analyses to show that the proposal would help provide acceptable wave conditions within the harbor following construction," the DEC said in an email to The Buffalo News.
The breakwall will feature either a steel sheet pile cellular structure or a rubble mound stone structure, depending on cost and constructability, the DEC notice said.
The plan underwent some late modifications after sampling in the bed of the lake, which is about 20 feet deep off Olcott, disclosed that there was no bedrock handy to anchor the breakwall at the original site, which was 200 feet from the piers.
"We had to move it out, shorten it up, and then we added the lining to both federal piers," Horanburg said.
The state announced last year there would be dredging in the harbor itself in June, for the first time since 2014, but the DEC said last week the schedule has not been finalized.
The state's package also includes two other projects at Olcott: the estimated $1.8 million construction of an onshore berm to protect the low-lying West Bluff neighborhood from rising waters, and $1.7 million to enlarge the protective walls on both sides of the harbor.
"The harbor wall will definitely be bid this year," Horanburg said. "The berm can't be under construction at the same time as the breakwall because we're using west beach as a work zone for the harbor project."
Thus, the berm is to be built either late this year in early in 2022, he said.