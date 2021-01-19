Olcott breakwall project seeks final state, federal approval

Once the permits are signed and the bids are awarded, construction should be complete by October or November, Horanburg said.

Horanburg said stone will be piled on both sides of both piers to further block waves, and the piers will be also be extended: 75 feet for the west pier, 100 feet for the east pier.

The breakwall will be installed 500 feet north of the current ends of the piers. It will be 400 feet long, running east-west, and run all the way down to the lake bed.

The barrier was to limit wave heights to 1 foot in the harbor when the wind blows from the north, the state's original announcement said.

"The project engineers conducted coastal modeling analyses to show that the proposal would help provide acceptable wave conditions within the harbor following construction," the DEC said in an email to The Buffalo News.

The breakwall will feature either a steel sheet pile cellular structure or a rubble mound stone structure, depending on cost and constructability, the DEC notice said.

The plan underwent some late modifications after sampling in the bed of the lake, which is about 20 feet deep off Olcott, disclosed that there was no bedrock handy to anchor the breakwall at the original site, which was 200 feet from the piers.