Niagara County health officials announced Wednesday that the water at Olcott Beach is unsafe for swimming and that a beach advisory would remain in effect until further notice.

The county conducts weekly testing for E. coli bacteria in the waters off its beaches of Lake Ontario. Sampling conducted on Monday found that the water was "not suitable for swimming because of unsatisfactory bacteriological water quality," a statement from the Niagara County Department of Health said.

Keeping the beach open has often proven difficult. County officials have previously said that they don't know what is causing the higher levels of E. coli bacteria at the beach just east of the outlet of Eighteen Mile Creek.

But factors have included winds coming out of north and more wave action in the lake, as well as significant rainfall events.

The beach will reopen to swimming "when conditions return to a safe level."

More information can be found at the county website.