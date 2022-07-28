 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Olcott Beach is open for swimmers, health department says

Olcott Beach is safe for swimming again.

The Niagara County Department of Health on Thursday rescinded a beach advisory that it had issued on Tuesday for Olcott Beach, determining that water quality at the beach is once again suitable for recreational swimming.

The health department conducted a surveillance sampling of the water at the beach on Wednesday. Water quality at the beach will continue to be closely monitored and the public immediately notified of any problems that should arise in the future, officials said.

Health officials had announced on Tuesday that Olcott Beach was closed for swimming because of "unsatisfactory bacteriological water quality" following a sampling that was completed Monday.

