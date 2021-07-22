 Skip to main content
Olcott beach closed to swimmers because of high bacteria
The beach at Krull Park. 

Krull Park Beach on Lake Ontario in Olcott was closed to swimmers Thursday by the Niagara County Health Department because of high bacteria levels in the water.

A water sample collected Wednesday showed elevated readings for E. coli bacteria. Tuesday's heavy rain probably led to that reading, county Environmental Health Director Paul R. Dicky said.

"We usually get a failure in close proximity to a significant rain event," Dicky said. "In this case, we probably had a lot of sanitary sewage mixing with the rain water."

Another sample will be taken Friday and results will be available Saturday.

This is the second bacteria-related closure of the beach this summer. The first was announced June 17 and lasted two days.

