 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Olcott beach closed to swimmers because of high bacteria count
0 comments

Olcott beach closed to swimmers because of high bacteria count

Support this work for $1 a month
Flooding

The International Joint Commission has identified climate change as the primary cause of higher water levels on the Great Lakes and the flooding that has occurred along the south shore of Lake Ontario. This 2019 file photo shows Krull Park Beach in Olcott completely submerged.

 John Hickey / Buffalo News

For the first time since 2018, Krull Park Beach on Lake Ontario in Olcott has been closed to swimmers because of elevated bacteria levels found in a water quality sample.

Paul R. Dicky, Niagara County environmental health director, said the sample, taken Wednesday, showed high levels of fecal coliform bacteria. He said the reason may have been a heavy downpour of rain Tuesday, combined with rough wave action.

"Generally, bacteria levels increase from excessive runoff from a rainstorm," Dicky said.

The beach will be closed at least until Saturday. Another sample was scheduled for Friday, and the results will be known Saturday.

The beach was closed to swimmers in 2019 because high waters inundated it. There were no reports of closures in 2020.

0 comments

Tags

The Buffalo News: Good Morning, Buffalo

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News