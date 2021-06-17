Olcott beach closed to swimmers because of high bacteria count

For the first time since 2018, Krull Park Beach on Lake Ontario in Olcott has been closed to swimmers because of elevated bacteria levels found in a water quality sample.

Paul R. Dicky, Niagara County environmental health director, said the sample, taken Wednesday, showed high levels of fecal coliform bacteria. He said the reason may have been a heavy downpour of rain Tuesday, combined with rough wave action.

"Generally, bacteria levels increase from excessive runoff from a rainstorm," Dicky said.

The beach will be closed at least until Saturday. Another sample was scheduled for Friday, and the results will be known Saturday.

The beach was closed to swimmers in 2019 because high waters inundated it. There were no reports of closures in 2020.

