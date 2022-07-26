Olcott Beach closed for swimming due to bacteria levels

The Niagara County Department of Health announced Tuesday that Olcott Beach has been closed for swimming due to "unsatisfactory bacteriological water quality."

The department said in a news release that, due to sampling completed Monday, the Lake Ontario waters at Krull Park Beach in Olcott will not be accessible for swimming until further notice.

Swimming at the beach was approved 10 days ago after four days of water-quality concerns.

Opportunities to swim in Lake Ontario have been sparse in the last four years with the exception of 2020. High-water levels closed the beach at Krull Park in 2019, while different forms of bacteria were among the reasons the beach closed three times for swimming last summer.

Activities on the sand at the beach may continue, according to Niagara County's website. There is a splash pad at Krull Park, too, for those looking to cool off.