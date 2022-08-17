'OK to not be OK': Navigating mental health for Black men after May 14 tragedy

Samuel Herbert, 73, was watching the news this month when he saw that there would be a healing session at the Frank E. Merriweather Library on Jefferson Avenue for anyone who wanted to discuss how they were dealing with the trauma and aftermath of the May 14 mass shooting at Tops Markets on Jefferson Avenue.

He hesitated when he walked in and saw a small group of women and no men. He was disappointed.

“I didn’t think I’d be the only man there. I thought I was in the wrong place for a second,” Herbert said.

But what Herbert saw in that moment was a microcosm of the challenges mental health professionals face in reaching Black men who need help. In Buffalo, that challenge has the potential to become a crisis as countless people struggle with the effects of the mass shooting, which authorities have said was committed by a white supremacist.

The problem can be traced through data and studies:

• A study released in 2021 by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention found that a little over one in four women (25.6%) received mental health treatment in the past 12 months, compared with 14.6% of men.

• According to the National Institute on Minority Health and Health Disparities, African Americans are 20% more likely to experience serious psychological distress – such as major depressive disorder – than white Americans.

• Research has repeatedly found that lack of access, racism and bias within the health care system have made some people in the Black community less likely to seek treatment.

For Black men, it often comes down to a single word: mistrust.

“There are things in our collective history that sometimes the world wants to dismiss, not talk about, take out of our history books. But we know from all of those stories that are passed down from generation to generation like the Tuskegee experiments,” said Kevin Beckman, vice president of Home Health at BestSelf Behavioral Health.

The Tuskegee syphilis study took place between 1932 and 1972 in Macon County, Ala. Researchers recruited 600 Black men, of whom 399 were diagnosed with syphilis and 201 were a control group without the disease. Those with syphilis were deliberately left untreated for 40 years, during which researchers observed the effects of the disease. Researchers for the U.S. Public Health Service and CDC did not obtain informed consent from the men. Those with syphilis were not told they were just being watched – not treated – for syphilis.

Beckman said another factor is that Black men can feel that society sees them as a threat.

“For so often, Black men will often feel as if we have a figurative target on our back, so we walk into a room, we walk into somewhere trying to get help, we walk into a grocery store, it’s always that initial kneejerk reaction from someone disapproving,” Beckman said.

“One of the major barriers is that overcoming initial perception that the world has of us just pigeon holing us, putting us in a single category, we’re either angry or dangerous," he added. "We’re neither.”

And for those who want the help, there's also the lack of access.

After the May 14 tragedy, the need for access to resources was apparent, and the county stepped in and provided a "Healing Hub" at Johnnie B. Wiley Stadium.

But organizers struggled with getting the community to trust counselors and therapists who do not look like their patients. Statistics show that around 5% of mental health professionals are Black.

“It was necessary for us to really push and lead the effort to ensure that there were Black greeters, Black therapists, Black peers, Black staff, so that when people walked up the steps, they felt comforted,” said Kelly Wofford, director of Erie County’s Office of Health Equity.

Howard Johnson Jr., an Erie County legislator whose district includes the Tops grocery store, said culture can deter people from seeking help.

“Everybody wants to look strong," Johnson said. "It’s how we emulate things. We emulate the people we grew up around, so if he’s not getting the help he needs, then I’m not going either.”

Johnson sought counseling after the trauma he experienced after being shot during a robbery.

"You fall down, you hit your knee, they will tell you, ‘Hey, don’t cry, you can’t show that.’ People recognize that as weakness,” he added.

For Herbert, the events of May 14 made him reflect on his own experience with the racism he faced as a child growing up in a part of New York City that was largely white at the time. He said after hearing the stories from the group and sharing his own experience, he left the session feeling good.

“It is necessary for men to come together. The session was a loving experience,” he said.

Johnson said the community needs to be reminded that help is available and that not only is it OK to not be OK, but that seeking help is the right thing to do.