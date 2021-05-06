Oishei Foundation executive chairs Niagara Falls Housing Authority

Lawrence H. Cook II, senior vice president for programs at the John R. Oishei Foundation, was elected chairman of the Niagara Falls Housing Authority this week.

Executive Director Clifford Scott said the board chose Cook, the vice chairman, to succeed Frank A. Soda, whose term expired in April and who had to leave the board after being appointed to a vacancy on the City Council.

"It's really an honor to follow Frank," said Cook, who joined the authority board in September 2016, and described Soda as a mentor.

Cook was one of the board members who chose Scott as executive director in June 2019. "That was one of our best decisions. He's really done a bang-up job," Cook said.

Scott said Soda's board seat was filled by James Swift, a retiree from the Niagara County Department of Mental Health.

Cook joined the Oishei Foundation in 2010 after serving as deputy director of the Arts Council in Buffalo and Erie County, according to the foundation website.

