No injuries were reported after a train and tractor trailer collided Thursday in the Town of Warsaw, but diesel fuel and oil were spilled in the accident.

Approximately 50 gallons of diesel fuel, along with 55 gallons of oil, spilled, but the cargo on the train was not toxic in nature and New York State Department of Environmental Conservation was called in to oversee the cleanup efforts, according to Wyoming County Emergency Services.

The tractor trailer was passing over a private railroad crossing on Truesdell Road when it was struck by a Norfolk & Southern train heading south, a press release notes.

The tractor trailer was destroyed, and the train engine sustained significant damage, but neither the operator of the truck nor the train operators were injured, according to the report.