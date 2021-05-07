 Skip to main content
Ohio Street lift bridge, set for repairs, will close to traffic beginning Monday
Ohio Street lift bridge, set for repairs, will close to traffic beginning Monday

The Ohio Street lift bridge over the Buffalo River, Thursday, July 5, 2018.

The Ohio Street lift bridge, between Louisiana and Ganson streets, will close to all traffic at about 10 a.m. Monday to accommodate a $15 million rehabilitation project, the office of Buffalo Mayor Byron W. Brown announced Friday.

A detour will be posted for Michigan Avenue to Ganson Street. The bridge is expected to be closed until the summer of 2022.

Navigational traffic via GPS traffic apps will be maintained during the project, according to the mayor's office.

