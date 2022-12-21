 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Ohio Street lift bridge reopens

  • Updated
  • 0
Ohio Street Lift Bridge

The Buffalo River winds beneath the Ohio Street Lift Bridge in this 2021 photo.

 Derek Gee/News file photo
Support this work for $1 a month

The Ohio Street lift bridge opened to traffic Wednesday morning after being closed for repairs for 19 months.

The $19 million major overhaul of the bridge included structural steel replacement painting, new road deck and sidewalks and traffic gates.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
Support this work for $1 a month

The bridge, which crosses the Buffalo River near Silo City between Ganson and St. Clair streets, was built in 1962.

"Improvements to the Ohio Street lift bridge continue the dramatic transformation that continues in this area that will benefit generations to come," Mayor Byron W. Brown said.

The city allocated $1 million in capital funds to the project, which Brown said is in addition to more than $400 million in public and private investments along the Buffalo River in recent years. 

“The Ohio Street bridge provides an important connection between Canalside and the Outer Harbor, one that the public will be happy to see restored and reopened," said Rep. Brian Higgins, D-Buffalo, who said that federal funding paid for 80% of the rehabilitation project.

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Christmas tree unveiled in Kyiv, as Ukraine refuses to let Russia 'steal' the festive season

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News