Ohio Street lift bridge reopens

The Ohio Street lift bridge opened to traffic Wednesday morning after being closed for repairs for 19 months.

The $19 million major overhaul of the bridge included structural steel replacement painting, new road deck and sidewalks and traffic gates.

The bridge, which crosses the Buffalo River near Silo City between Ganson and St. Clair streets, was built in 1962.

"Improvements to the Ohio Street lift bridge continue the dramatic transformation that continues in this area that will benefit generations to come," Mayor Byron W. Brown said.

The city allocated $1 million in capital funds to the project, which Brown said is in addition to more than $400 million in public and private investments along the Buffalo River in recent years.

“The Ohio Street bridge provides an important connection between Canalside and the Outer Harbor, one that the public will be happy to see restored and reopened," said Rep. Brian Higgins, D-Buffalo, who said that federal funding paid for 80% of the rehabilitation project.