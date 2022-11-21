Officials credit lessons from 2014 for success in responding to 'monster' snowstorm this time

Over a week ago, meteorologists at the Buffalo station of the National Weather Service began noticing all the elements of a classic – and big-time – lake-effect storm.

By Nov. 13, meteorologist Steve Welch recalls, forecasters knew they were dealing with – we'll use a technical term here – "a monster."

"I remember looking at the models last weekend and saw what might be happening, and I said, 'Uh, this is going to be something with potential for a lot of snow,' " he said with a bit of understatement.

That recognition kicked-started official and private entities from Gov. Kathy Hochul on down into guiding a massive government and private sector response that, by just about all accounts, succeeded in avoiding the much more serious disasters of the past. As travel bans were lifting late Monday and life in Erie County began returning to something that resembled normal, officials seem especially satisfied when compared to the Wall of Snow in November 2014.

Photos: Wintry scenes from Buffalo-area snowstorm - November 2022 From the Southtowns to Niagara County, Buffalo News staff has been out and about to gauge the impact of the winter storm.

Chief among them, they said Monday, was the early warning against any travel as snows off Lake Erie were descending at the unprecedented rate of almost 6 inches per hour and totaling 80 inches in some Southtowns communities.

"We knew on Wednesday and Thursday that it would drop so much per hour you just would not be able to travel," said Jackie Bray, state commissioner of Homeland Security and Emergency Services, adding that urgent warnings against travel may have been unpopular but, for the most part, were heeded.

"That's what you do if you prioritize peoples' safety," she said.

Hochul offered the same perspective in a Saturday briefing.

"And because we were so preemptive in this strike, we were able to avert many tragedies, and we know that from having gone through countless snowstorms, not all of this magnitude, but many very serious in the past," she said.

Findings from an early post-event review include:

• Three deaths – from cardiac events and not exposure to the elements – occurred, compared to 14 in 2014.

• Few vehicles were stranded on the Thruway or other highways as opposed to hundreds eight years ago.

• Measures instituted after earlier storms, such as gates at entrance ramps activated to bar access during snow emergencies, seemed to work.

• Sophisticated forecasting techniques identified the approaching storm and allowed plenty of time for preparation.

• Better communications methods stood as improvement over some of the failures of 2014.

Communication and coordination

Bray noted that Hochul remained in Erie County throughout the weekend to guide the response.

"Governor Hochul ... was no stranger to the epicenter in Hamburg and Orchard Park and South Buffalo," Bray said. "She literally knew block by block where we needed to keep watch."

Bray also credited new levels of coordination and communication among responding agencies, as well as Western New Yorkers who stayed off the roads.

"Officials and the press and TV meteorologists communicated that it would be bad, it would be intense, and to stay off the roads," he said. "They stayed off the roads."

Indeed, no reported exposure deaths and the absence of stranded motorists along major highways may have highlighted the generally positive reviews. Thruway Authority spokeswoman Jennifer Givner said new plans stemming from the lessons of 2014 included dispatching Thruway equipment to assist the state Department of Transportation on roads like Route 400, Route 219, Mile Strip Road and Thruway exits.

"Once those priorities were were handled and in good shape," she said, "we helped our partners where there were problematic issues."

And she said the gates installed after a similar event in 2009 deterred more traffic from entering the Thruway system and other four-lane highways.

Trucks diverted off the Thruway that clogged adjacent highways in places like Hamburg, officials agreed, posed the greatest problem. But Bray noted even that situation was ameliorated by DOT and state police leaders asking their Pennsylvania counterparts to send eastbound trucks off I-90 and onto the Southern Tier Expressway.

Heeding early warnings

Meanwhile, Welch said his NWS meteorologist started recognizing more than a week ago that an emergency situation was developing. Various weather systems over northern and central Ontario first caught their attention, he said, because of they appeared poised to sweep over Lake Erie, draw massive amounts of moisture, and dump it over the area as lake-effect snow.

Hochul praises Biden for swift declaration of federal emergency due to snowstorm President Biden on Sunday night issued the emergency declaration for 11 New York counties, including Erie, Cattaraugus, Chautauqua, Genesee, Niagara and Orleans.

"We saw the pattern developing for at least a decent lake-effect storm," he said. "It continued developing and was confirmed during the week."

That caused the National Weather Service to issue warnings early in the week, and begin coordination with local and state government officials. TV meteorologists, he added, were recognizing the same signs and spreading the word over the airwaves.

"We have been able to generally recognize these patterns and an understanding of what we have to do," he said. "These were definitely lessons we learned from November 2014."

Acting before the snow fell

County Executive Mark C. Poloncarz spoke to The Buffalo News on Monday morning from the county's Emergency Operations Center, feeling good about his five hours of sleep the night before.

"For the past few days sometimes it's only been two or three," he said. "It's been a heckuva past few days."

But he said the emergency response worked by taking effect before snow even began to fall. In 2014, he said, no warnings were issued until blizzard-like conditions had already descended upon the area.

And while natural questions might accompany such dire warning from forecasters, Poloncarz said the county has learned to trust their predictions.

"Their forecasts have been very accurate, and when they say there will be a major snowstorm, there will be a major snowstorm," he said, noting that personnel were dispatched to the Emergency Operations Center before the first flake fell as opposed to 2014.

"One of the first things we learned from then was to institute the driving bans even before the snow falls," he said. "That gave people the opportunity to go out and get provisions, and we didn't have near as many vehicles on the road. We moved much faster, because we learned you don't want to be stuck in your car for days."

The county executive noted that motorists in Alden and Cheektowaga perished in their cars eight years ago, despite their calls for help. Subsequent reviews led to new plans calling for agreements between the state Department of Transportation and Thruway Authority for coordinated response, $50 million for new snow-fighting equipment, and detailed plans for coordination between state and county emergency managers.

In addition, Erie County activated already crafted agreements with contractors such as Union Concrete that deployed private vehicles to county roadways. That committed high-lifts and giant trucks used in quarries to join county plows.

"That gave us a real leg up," he said.

Poloncarz said emergency personnel and county leaders have also learned lessons from the Big Lake Effect Storm of '22, including the need for better communication with towns and cities.

"That information was not always as accurate as it could be," he said Monday. "We need to make sure we have better information from the communities and the resources necessary to 'map' what (roads) have been completed ... and places that have not yet been touched.

"There are always lessons to be learned," he added, "but generally, I think we handled it well because of the lessons we learned from the last time."