Senate: the final frontier

It turns out that New York has two U.S. senators whose interests go far, far beyond state lines – all the way to outer space, and whatever or whomever might be visiting us from there.

Senate Majority Leader Charles E. Schumer, a Democrat, last week joined Republican Sen. Mike Rounds of South Dakota in sponsoring an amendment that would declassify government records pertaining to "unidentified anomalous phenomena," otherwise known as unidentified flying objects, or UFOs.

“For decades, many Americans have been fascinated by objects mysterious and unexplained, and it’s long past time they get some answers,” Schumer said. “The American public has a right to learn about technologies of unknown origins, non-human intelligence and unexplainable phenomena."

Schumer offered his amendment to the bill reauthorizing defense programs for the coming fiscal year. In doing so, he joined Sen. Kirsten E. Gillibrand, also a New York Democrat, who has long shown an interest in UFOs.

Two years ago, Gillibrand and Sen. Marco Rubio, a Florida Republican, sponsored an amendment to the defense bill calling for a new federal office to study unidentified anomalous phenomena.

“Understanding UAPs is critical to our national security and to maintaining all-domain awareness,” said Gillibrand, a co-sponsor of Schumer's amendment.

The truth is out there, as they say, and our senators are going to find it.

– Jerry Zremski

Unusually busy

Pat Whalen spent more than a year using the state Thruway Authority's Welcome Center on Grand Island as a temporary office while he waited for the headquarters of the Niagara Global Tourism Institute, which he served as executive director, to open.

Based on that experience, he has long questioned the authority's decision to build the expensive center on the island, at a site that lacks direct Thruway access, instead of in Niagara Falls. He argued this limits its appeal and value to tourists visiting the area.

So Whalen said he was pleasantly surprised to see about two dozen vehicles in the center's parking lot when he made a recent stop there.

However, as he recalled in a Facebook post, he noticed the vehicles all had New York state license plates.

"No, not tourists exploring what to do in WNY, but the Grand Island Knitting Club. Oh yea! They're enjoying their $25 million dollar clubhouse!" Whalen wrote. "Well, at least it's being used!"

–Stephen T. Watson

Tables turned

For seven years, Nadine Marrero was a fixture at Buffalo Planning Board meetings. As city planning director, she sat in on and advised the board for its biweekly meetings and supported the Zoning Board of Appeals and Preservation Board.

She left two years ago to join Bridges Development, the nonprofit arm of the Buffalo Municipal Housing Authority that is responsible for the agency's efforts to remake its aging housing portfolio.

On Monday, she found herself in familiar but unfamiliar territory, in the ninth-floor conference room where the Planning Board meets.

But this time, she was on the other side – as an applicant testifying during a public hearing for a project.

In this case, it was BMHA's $200 million revamp of the Commodore Perry Homes and a separate, 78-space parking lot at Holling Homes on Delaware Avenue.

The board didn't waste an opportunity.

"We have to grill Nadine," said Chairman James Morrell, before asking Marrero his standard question, "Are you finished with your presentation?"

He tried again a few minutes later, when board member Horace Gioia came back into the room. "Here's your chance. It's Nadine," Morrell told Gioia.

"Terrible presentation," Gioia cracked.

Marrero told us afterward that "it has been helpful to know a lot of the questions they're going to have, and really be able to anticipate it for the project, and hopefully design away some of the concerns."

"But it's weird," she acknowledged. "For seven years, I was on the other side. But I was at the Zoning Board of Appeals last month, so it helped ease the transition."

And the ribbing? ZBA Chairman Rev. James Lewis "already got it all done," she said with a laugh.