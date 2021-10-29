Off Main Street: The spooky side of The News

An all-spooky season edition of Off Main Street ...
No-huddle trick-or-treating in Niagara Falls
Families in Niagara Falls are facing a sticky situation on Sunday following a quixotic decision by the city to set trick-or-treating hours beginning at 2 p.m.
Not only does a daylight trip make for a less spooky experience than the traditional after-nightfall trek through the neighborhood, but according to the city kids are supposed to head out smack dab in the middle of the Bills game.
A City of Niagara Falls spokeswoman did not return a phone call and an email from us seeking an explanation for the decision. But now, parents in the Falls are facing a difficult choice: take the kids out for candy and miss the game or watch the Bills with some disappointed kids wearing bedsheets over their heads.
Off Main Street would like to offer a solution: No-huddle trick-or-treating. Much like the glory days of the Bills' K-gun offense, Halloween revelers can hustle up for the win.
The NFL play clock offers a break of 30 seconds between plays. Ring the bell, shout "trick or treat!" and watch the play through the window. As soon as the play ends, sprint to the next house and repeat.
If properly executed, you can score six candy bars and a Reese's peanut butter cup as the extra point, all without missing a snap.
Sponge candy's allure extends beyond the grave
Spotted in this week's police blotter, as reported by the Amherst Bee:
Amherst police were called to a cemetery in the town after a report of someone finding two empty cash registers dumped in the graveyard.
Upon further investigation, police determined the registers belonged to Parkside Candy, which had recently reported a break-in.
One explanation: The candy bandits used the relative seclusion of a cemetery to dispose of the cash registers undetected.
Another explanation: Western New York's affinity for sponge candy really does extend beyond the grave and a ghost with a sweet tooth took matters into their own hands.
You decide.
Bruce Smith's impressive graveyard of QBs
Bills Hall of Famer Bruce Smith may have won the internet this week with a Halloween display that's unmatched.
Bruuuuuce hired an artist to create a graveyard in front of his house with one tombstone for every NFL quarterback he sacked in his 15-year career. Needless to say, it's a large display. To be precise, that would be 76 victims for the NFL's all-time leader in sacks.
Smith was inspired by Browns pass rush monster Myles Garrett who created a similar display, but with only a handful of markers.
Myles Garrett really decorated his front yard with QB gravestones for Halloween ☠️ pic.twitter.com/HBCj4Sd4ru— Pickswise (@Pickswise) October 14, 2021
Garrett has miles to go before he catches the GOAT.
Hall of Fame DE Bruce Smith was inspired by Myles Garrett’s QB graveyard 💀pic.twitter.com/oXFkQ6pyv8— The MMQB (@theMMQB) October 27, 2021
Still have that O.J. Simpson Halloween costume?
Whether it was the white Bronco or the bloody glove, there were no shortage of O.J. Simpson-related Halloween gags in the 1990s. (Whether they were in poor taste is another question.)
But this weekend, if you happen to see someone with an uncanny resemblance to the Juice, it might not be a costume.
The Athletic's Tim Graham, who has interviewed the infamous Simpson multiple times, tweeted that O.J. is back in Western New York for the first time in many years.
No word on how the search for the real killer is going.
If you happen to see someone around town who looks like O.J. Simpson, then don’t assume it can’t be him. Because he’s in town for the first time in many years.— Tim Graham (@ByTimGraham) October 29, 2021