Off Main Street: The spooky side of The News

An all-spooky season edition of Off Main Street ...

No-huddle trick-or-treating in Niagara Falls

Families in Niagara Falls are facing a sticky situation on Sunday following a quixotic decision by the city to set trick-or-treating hours beginning at 2 p.m.

Not only does a daylight trip make for a less spooky experience than the traditional after-nightfall trek through the neighborhood, but according to the city kids are supposed to head out smack dab in the middle of the Bills game.

A City of Niagara Falls spokeswoman did not return a phone call and an email from us seeking an explanation for the decision. But now, parents in the Falls are facing a difficult choice: take the kids out for candy and miss the game or watch the Bills with some disappointed kids wearing bedsheets over their heads.

Off Main Street would like to offer a solution: No-huddle trick-or-treating. Much like the glory days of the Bills' K-gun offense, Halloween revelers can hustle up for the win.

The NFL play clock offers a break of 30 seconds between plays. Ring the bell, shout "trick or treat!" and watch the play through the window. As soon as the play ends, sprint to the next house and repeat.