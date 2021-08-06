Off Main Street: The lighter side of The News

Move it, McConnell – Schumer's coming through
If you've watched the Olympics you might have been reminded of that quixotic track-and-field event the steeplechase. Chuck Schumer can do it one better: the podium chase.
Schumer, New York's senior senator and the majority leader, and Sen. Mitch McConnell, the minority leader, both walked out to give their weekly press conferences in the Capitol on Tuesday at the same time. It set up a dash to the cameras that would have made Usain Bolt jealous. McConnell looked to be in the lead the entire way until Schumer, at the last possible moment, elbowed his way in front and started taking questions. The incident was captured by CNN and quickly made the rounds on Twitter.
Schumer/McConnell both come out to give their weekly pressers at the same time pic.twitter.com/7arfrfQ6vd— Ali Zaslav (@alizaslav) August 3, 2021
Though the two spend their days doing legislative battle, McConnell took the defeat mostly in stride. He reminded the assembled media that a long-running Capitol Hill joke about the loquacious Schumer had once again been proven true: "You never want to get between Chuck and a camera."
– Eric DuVall
Notorious panhandler scoffs at 'cheap' Tonawandans
A panhandler who has had hundreds of contacts with local police agencies over the years, and who prompted City of Tonawanda officials last month to approve a law banning aggressive panhandling, believes the city's residents are too stingy.
The man was charged by Tonawanda police with trespassing at the Tops Markets on Niagara Street after, City Attorney S. Michael Rua said, he was accused of following customers to their vehicles and hounding them for cash or change. The charge was later dismissed.
When he was was taken into custody, he had $300 on him, but he felt he should have done even better, Rua said.
"He was bragging that he made over $400 in one day in Orchard Park," Rua recalled.
What did he say about Tonawandans?
"That we're cheap here," Rua said with a chuckle. "We're cheap in the City of Tonawanda."
– Steve Watson
Liquor auction packs a punch
Anybody up for a drink, raise your hand.
Blackbird Auctions held an online sale of over 250 barrels rye and whisky on Wednesday.
The "first of its kind" auction included an inventory from Black Button Distilling LLC of "cask-strength" Canadian rye and Canadian blended whisky, aged up to 20 years. And it packs a punch.
Specifically, the 112-proof rye whisky is 91% rye and 9% malt. The 140-proof blended whisky is 97% corn, 2.7% rye and 0.3% malt. For comparison, most common spirits are 80 proof.
Both were distilled and aged at Palliser Distillers Ltd. in Lethbridge, Alberta, Canada.
Lest you think any old Jim, Jack or Johnny qualified for the auction, think again.
According to the auction terms, inventory buyers needed to prequalify and provide license credentials as a federal distilled spirits plant, an "appropriately bonded facility to receive spirits," or a licensed wholesaler of finished liquor products.
– Jonathan Epstein