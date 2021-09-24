Off Main Street: The lighter side of The News

Wanted: Tailgate table jumper, 'experience encouraged'
No, Bills Mafia, you're not dreaming: Someone actually wants to pay you $1,100 to jump through a table.
Amazon was looking for several "authentic" Bills fans in this area to fill roles in an October commercial shoot, according to a notice posted by Casting Buffalo.
Two fans, aged 30 to 50, would sit on a boat and react with disbelief to a game on TV. Two other "enthusiastic" fans, one between 50 and 70 years old and the other at least 18, apparently would wear face paint.
One fan, aged 10 to 22, would portray a young football player with big dreams. They each earn $550 for a 12-hour day, as would a "weather anchor" type sought in a follow-up notice.
But the casting call's highlight is the man, 30 to 45 years old, who would jump through a folding table. "Experience encouraged," states the listing, which promises double the pay for the table-jumper because it's a stunt role.
Amazon wants to see "previously recorded" footage of a jump through a table but begs prospective actors not to do it for the sake of the audition.
The actors have one line each, a variation on the term "stat that." It's part of the marketing for NFL Next Gen Stats, powered by Amazon Web Services.
Careful, Bills fans. An earlier "stat that" ad highlighted the vomit-inducing "Hail Murray" pass to DeAndre Hopkins.
Finally, all the questionable tailgating high jinks can pay off.
– Steve Watson
Tiny Josh Allen is a hit
Eat your heart out, Tickle Me Elmo. Tiny Josh Allen is the "it" toy this year.
In what can only be described as a two-minute drill for toy-seekers, Buffalo sports fans have shown yet again their voracious appetite for anything Bills.
Loyal readers may recall in this space last week there was an item describing "tiny Josh Allen" – and the accompanying tiny Sean McDermott, and some tiny Bills Mafia members wearing tiny chicken wing hats. The figurines were created by Fisher-Price and sold in Wegmans stores as a fundraiser for the Children's Hospital of Buffalo Foundation, the charitable arm of Oishei Children's Hospital.
After the item ran, an Off Main Street ne'er-do-well – err, "correspondent" – reached out to say they had looked for a set of the Fisher-Price Bills "Little People" later that Saturday, only to be told the toys had sold out in a matter of hours.
Not only is he the face of the franchise with his own brand of cereal, Josh Allen is also the hottest toy headed into this holiday shopping season.
We followed up with Fisher-Price, which provided the following statement on the matter:
“We knew Bills Mafia would support their hometown! Due to an incredible amount of fan support, the Fisher-Price Little People Let’s Go Buffalo! figure pack is currently sold out. Rest assured, we will be restocking throughout the season at your local Western New York Wegmans. Go Bills!”
We've checked with our lawyers and, believe it or not, we are in fact legally required to respond, even to an unnamed toy company spokesman, by saying: Go Bills!
– Eric DuVall
Tonawanda struck a chord with actor Arnett
If you heard the phrase "Artie from Tonawanda" you could be forgiven for assuming you're listening to local sports talk radio, and brace for a hot take about the Bills' offensive play-calling.
Oddly enough, though there is definitely a guy named Art somewhere in Tonawanda who has a beef with Brian Daboll and will be calling WGR to vent about it, that's not what this story is about.
You may have seen a recent commercial for Reese's Peanut Butter Cups, where the company name-checks a person named Artie from Tonawanda – someone who had sent the company a "real letter, like, on paper" to say how much he loves the candy.
We assumed the company inserted different town names into the commercial for each market – a sort of hyperlocal advertising. But then we found out the ad airs unchanged throughout the country, repping Tonawanda every time.
So who is this local Artie character who caught Hershey's eye?
Turns out, he doesn't exist. An advertising company taking liberties with the truth? Pshaw!
So how in the world did they pick Tonawanda for this farce? Turns out, we have a celebrity to thank. The commercial is voiced by Will Arnett, the actor who starred in "Arrested Development" and "30 Rock." It's unclear how Arnett became aware of Tonawanda, but the name had always struck him as funny, Hershey's said.
"The town name Tonawanda was an improvisation when the actor was running through lines," said Anna Lingeris, a Hershey's spokesperson. "There was a different town name written but, upon hearing Tonawanda, the Reese’s team loved the way the name sounded and stuck with it."
There may be no real Artie to boost Tonawanda, but we'll settle for Will Arnett.
– Samantha Christmann