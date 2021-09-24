Off Main Street: The lighter side of The News

Not only is he the face of the franchise with his own brand of cereal, Josh Allen is also the hottest toy headed into this holiday shopping season.

We followed up with Fisher-Price, which provided the following statement on the matter:

“We knew Bills Mafia would support their hometown! Due to an incredible amount of fan support, the Fisher-Price Little People Let’s Go Buffalo! figure pack is currently sold out. Rest assured, we will be restocking throughout the season at your local Western New York Wegmans. Go Bills!”

We've checked with our lawyers and, believe it or not, we are in fact legally required to respond, even to an unnamed toy company spokesman, by saying: Go Bills!

– Eric DuVall

Tonawanda struck a chord with actor Arnett

If you heard the phrase "Artie from Tonawanda" you could be forgiven for assuming you're listening to local sports talk radio, and brace for a hot take about the Bills' offensive play-calling.

Oddly enough, though there is definitely a guy named Art somewhere in Tonawanda who has a beef with Brian Daboll and will be calling WGR to vent about it, that's not what this story is about.