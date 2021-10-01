Off Main Street: The lighter side of The News

A kid's quest for mullet immortality
Is the mullet making a comeback? If 5-year-old Link Prater has anything to say about it, absolutely.
That infamous 1980s hairdo succinctly described as "business in the front, party in the back" is the subject of a national contest for kids, and Prater is on the cusp of winning the $2,500 grand prize.
Prater, who until just a couple of weeks ago lived in Tonawanda, entered a contest run by the website mulletchamp.com. Based on online voting, Prater, who is competing in the "mid mullet" division for kids 5 to 8, has already made the cut – you're welcome – from the initial 500 contestants to the final 25. The last round of voting begins Tuesday.
Prater's mother, Emmalee Plotner, said her son has proudly sported his mullet since he was a toddler, and the flowing locks haven't been trimmed – in the back – for more than two years.
"If a mullet embodied a person, he’s it," Plotner said.
Having just started kindergarten in the family's new Virginia home, Plotner said she asked her son what the other kids thought of his hairdo.
Of course, it's a hit.
"He always says the girls really like his long hair," she said.
The family found out about the contest after joining a Facebook group dedicated to mullet-rockers everywhere. Prater, a big Josh Allen fan, plans to donate a portion of any potential winnings to the Patricia Allen Fund at Oishei Children's Hospital, and use the rest to fund a trip to Lego Land.
Plotner, a proud mullet mom, said she plans to do everything in her power to badger friends and family to vote and push her son to mullet immortality.
"I'm going to be real annoying," she promised.
Good luck, Link.
– Eric DuVall
It's Oktoberfest, everyone head to the Irish pub
What do a global supermarket chain and the Amherst Democratic Committee have in common? They both owe an apology to the people of Germany.
As Dan Meyer, a resident of Hamburg – the town in New York, not the city in Germany – noted on Twitter last week, a recent Aldi ad published in The Buffalo News promoted such German fare as spätzle, bratwurst and strudel.
"It's German week!" the ad stated. "Let's polka."
While we all love a good polka, it's a form of Czech folk music more commonly associated with Polish festivities than German – something Aldi should know since the chain was founded in Germany.
If this wasn't enough to make you break out the lederhosen, the Amherst Democrats held an Oktoberfest-themed fundraiser Wednesday evening.
At the Irishman Pub & Eatery.
What, Don Juan Mexican Bar & Grill wasn't available?
Democratic Chairman Jerry Schad said he picked the Irishman because of its extensive draft beer selection, which he thought included German beer.
Off Main Street caught up with him as he was walking into the Irishman on Wednesday, so he checked on our behalf.
"Sam Adams Oktoberfest is the closest thing they have to German beer," Schad reported.
How do you say c'est la vie in German?
– Steve Watson
Buffalo airport besties? You betcha
Everyone, say hello to Katherine Fitzgerald, one of the newest members of our Buffalo News family, and a new Buffalonian, to boot.
Fitzgerald was hired prior to the beginning of this Bills season to succeed Vic Carucci, who retired from print journalism over the summer.
Fitzgerald is a Maryland native who spent the last four years living in Arizona, where she covered the Arizona Cardinals and Phoenix Suns. Being new to town – she had never been to Buffalo before interviewing for her job here – K-Fitz needed to make some friends. So she did what anyone would do. She turned to the Buffalo Niagara International Airport for help.
No, really.
On her way to Miami to cover the first road game of the season, Fitzgerald was running late thanks to an Uber delay. In any other airport in the world, she probably would have missed her flight. But thanks to the convenience of the Buffalo airport she sailed through security "in five minutes" and made it to the gate in time. She tweeted her thanks, saying "I'm not going to admit what time I left my apartment but let's just say the Buffalo airport and I are gonna get along just fine."
The airport's official Twitter account responded with a GIF of the scene from the 2008 movie "Step Brothers" where John C. Reilly and Will Ferrell realize how much they have in common: "Did we just become best friends? Yup!"
September 20, 2021
If she thinks the airport is convenient, wait until she figures out you can get downtown from anywhere in 20 minutes or less.
– Eric DuVall