Off Main Street: The lighter side of The News

On her way to Miami to cover the first road game of the season, Fitzgerald was running late thanks to an Uber delay. In any other airport in the world, she probably would have missed her flight. But thanks to the convenience of the Buffalo airport she sailed through security "in five minutes" and made it to the gate in time. She tweeted her thanks, saying "I'm not going to admit what time I left my apartment but let's just say the Buffalo airport and I are gonna get along just fine."