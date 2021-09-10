Off Main Street: The lighter side of The News

Drake name-drops Daemen College on new album
Hip-hop fans might have been reaching for their phones to Google "Daemen College" after listening to the closing track on megastar rapper Drake's new album "Certified Lover Boy."
How did the tiny college in Amherst make its way onto an album by one of the world's most famous rappers? The answer to that lies in 2009, just before Drake became a household name. The emcee was booked to headline the school's Springfest. To wit: "Daemen College booking me to pull up and speak the facts" Drake says in the song "The Remorse."
Shortly after the shoutout, the school tweeted its thanks, with a photo of a baby-faced Drake and the poster for the performance (tickets were $10, and just $1 for students). The Daemen College Voice reported Drake was paid $6,500 for the appearance.
Good morning @drake - thanks for the shoutout! You're welcome back anytime 😁 #CertifiedLoverBoy pic.twitter.com/FNcGez7u7t— Daemen College (@daemencollege) September 3, 2021
The college said he's welcome back anytime, though these days the cost has gone up. A repeat performance would run the school $100,000, his reported appearance fee these days.
Maybe Drake would cut them a discount, you know, for old time's sake.
– Eric DuVall
The wing wars continue
What is it with these people?
Not one, but two prominent chicken wing arguments cropped up this week, and it wasn't the Buffalo version: drums or flats.
The first offender was Alexi Lalas who, to U.S. soccer fans is the equivalent of royalty.
Just, apparently, not in Buffalo.
The 1994 World Cup star took to Twitter to serve up a hot take on chicken wings, calling them "messy, frustrating, and invariably unsatisfying ... sauces are literally used to cover up the abomination in a basket."
Wings are ridiculous. The ROI is horrible. They are messy, frustrating, and inevitably unsatisfying. Sauces are literally used to cover up the abomination in a basket. https://t.co/eIL5DyN3cB— Alexi Lalas (@AlexiLalas) September 3, 2021
Lalas was subsequently deep fried by several prominent Buffalonians.
Associated Press reporter John Wawrow shot back: "1. They should be served on a plate, not in a basket. 2. No. 3. You've never been to Buffalo, it appears. 4. See 2."
1. They should be served on a plate, not a basket.2. No.3. You’ve never been to Buffalo, it appears.4. See 2.— John Wawrow (@john_wawrow) September 3, 2021
The rebuke earned Wawrow a retort from Lalas, calling him a "wing elitist."
Buffalo News food critic Andrew Z. Galarneau quoted Lalas' tweet with a simple observation: "Who hurt you"
Who hurt you https://t.co/kYUJNY6TkM— Buffalo News Food (@BuffaloFood) September 4, 2021
Lalas later seemed amused by the blowback: "So, seems Wings Twitter is a thing. Lick it up. I have spoken."
So, seems Wings Twitter is a thing. Lick it up. I have spoken.— Alexi Lalas (@AlexiLalas) September 3, 2021
Lalas isn't the only celebrity throwing shade at wings.
Wednesday morning, Carson Daly revealed the latest results from voting in the NBC "Today" show tailgate food bracket. Loaded nachos, mozzarella sticks and cheeseburgers made it to the semifinals, along with wings.
Turning to co-host Savannah Guthrie, Daly said, "Sorry, Savannah, the Buffalo wings, or as you call them, ‘bones with sauce,’ have proven they are dominant, beating out chili."
Later in the segment, Al Roker, who went to college at SUNY Oswego, confidently predicted, "Wings are going all the way."
Guthrie said she voted for "bones with sauce" because she knew they would beat chili.
"Every time you say that, and you're blasphemous about wings, an angel loses their wings," Daly said. "How dare you."
Roker, amid laughter, mused: "Wouldn’t that be great, if an angel actually had chicken wings?”
Guthrie replied: "They’d be bony and not delicious."
The segment ended with Daly saying Guthrie's history with wings "scares me" and Roker promising to prepare and bring to the studio wings that she'll appreciate. Sadly, the nachos beat our wings in results shared Thursday.
Someone should tell Lalas and Guthrie our city's favorite snack is so popular there's a chicken wing shortage.
Whatever, if they don't want them, then more for the rest of us.
– Eric DuVall and Steve Watson
