Off Main Street: The lighter side of The News

Lalas isn't the only celebrity throwing shade at wings.

Wednesday morning, Carson Daly revealed the latest results from voting in the NBC "Today" show tailgate food bracket. Loaded nachos, mozzarella sticks and cheeseburgers made it to the semifinals, along with wings.

Turning to co-host Savannah Guthrie, Daly said, "Sorry, Savannah, the Buffalo wings, or as you call them, ‘bones with sauce,’ have proven they are dominant, beating out chili."

Later in the segment, Al Roker, who went to college at SUNY Oswego, confidently predicted, "Wings are going all the way."

Guthrie said she voted for "bones with sauce" because she knew they would beat chili.

"Every time you say that, and you're blasphemous about wings, an angel loses their wings," Daly said. "How dare you."

Roker, amid laughter, mused: "Wouldn’t that be great, if an angel actually had chicken wings?”

Guthrie replied: "They’d be bony and not delicious."