 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Off Main Street: The lighter side of The News
0 comments
top story

Off Main Street: The lighter side of The News

Support this work for $1 a month
Drake

Rapper Drake name-dropped Daemen College on his new album "Certified Lover Boy." The reference was to his 2009 appearance, made just before he shot to international stardom.

 Jonathan Short/Associated Press

Drake name-drops Daemen College on new album

Hip-hop fans might have been reaching for their phones to Google "Daemen College" after listening to the closing track on megastar rapper Drake's new album "Certified Lover Boy."

How did the tiny college in Amherst make its way onto an album by one of the world's most famous rappers? The answer to that lies in 2009, just before Drake became a household name. The emcee was booked to headline the school's Springfest. To wit: "Daemen College booking me to pull up and speak the facts" Drake says in the song "The Remorse." 

Shortly after the shoutout, the school tweeted its thanks, with a photo of a baby-faced Drake and the poster for the performance (tickets were $10, and just $1 for students). The Daemen College Voice reported Drake was paid $6,500 for the appearance.

The college said he's welcome back anytime, though these days the cost has gone up. A repeat performance would run the school $100,000, his reported appearance fee these days. 

Maybe Drake would cut them a discount, you know, for old time's sake. 

– Eric DuVall 

The wing wars continue

What is it with these people?

Not one, but two prominent chicken wing arguments cropped up this week, and it wasn't the Buffalo version: drums or flats. 

The first offender was Alexi Lalas who, to U.S. soccer fans is the equivalent of royalty. 

Just, apparently, not in Buffalo.

The 1994 World Cup star took to Twitter to serve up a hot take on chicken wings, calling them "messy, frustrating, and invariably unsatisfying ... sauces are literally used to cover up the abomination in a basket."

Lalas was subsequently deep fried by several prominent Buffalonians. 

Associated Press reporter John Wawrow shot back: "1. They should be served on a plate, not in a basket. 2. No. 3. You've never been to Buffalo, it appears. 4. See 2."

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
Support this work for $1 a month

The rebuke earned Wawrow a retort from Lalas, calling him a "wing elitist."

Buffalo News food critic Andrew Z. Galarneau quoted Lalas' tweet with a simple observation: "Who hurt you"

Lalas later seemed amused by the blowback: "So, seems Wings Twitter is a thing. Lick it up. I have spoken."

Lalas isn't the only celebrity throwing shade at wings.

Wednesday morning, Carson Daly revealed the latest results from voting in the NBC "Today" show tailgate food bracket. Loaded nachos, mozzarella sticks and cheeseburgers made it to the semifinals, along with wings.

Turning to co-host Savannah Guthrie, Daly said, "Sorry, Savannah, the Buffalo wings, or as you call them, ‘bones with sauce,’ have proven they are dominant, beating out chili."

Later in the segment, Al Roker, who went to college at SUNY Oswego, confidently predicted, "Wings are going all the way."

Guthrie said she voted for "bones with sauce" because she knew they would beat chili.

"Every time you say that, and you're blasphemous about wings, an angel loses their wings," Daly said. "How dare you."

Roker, amid laughter, mused: "Wouldn’t that be great, if an angel actually had chicken wings?”

Guthrie replied: "They’d be bony and not delicious."

The segment ended with Daly saying Guthrie's history with wings "scares me" and Roker promising to prepare and bring to the studio wings that she'll appreciate. Sadly, the nachos beat our wings in results shared Thursday.

Someone should tell Lalas and Guthrie our city's favorite snack is so popular there's a chicken wing shortage.

Whatever, if they don't want them, then more for the rest of us. 

– Eric DuVall and Steve Watson

Drake name-drops Daemen and the wing wars continue

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

A 'gaping hole' in ocean ecosystems caused by large number of shark deaths

The Buffalo News: Good Morning, Buffalo

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Who's who on the Bills' lease negotiation team
Local News

Who's who on the Bills' lease negotiation team

  • Updated

The Pegulas have formed a tight group that is privy to the lease negotiations, opting to leave most of their executives free to focus on running the day-to-day operations of their football team and other entities.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News