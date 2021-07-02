Off Main Street: The lighter side of The News

A mute point
Like many organizations, Buffalo Place hasn't gotten together for a board meeting in person in more than 15 months. So when the nonprofit organization that manages the downtown improvement district met Wednesday at its offices, many of its board members hadn't seen each other or the staff in a long time, except online.
That's probably part of the reason why Buffalo Place Chairman Keith Belanger briefly blanked on and then confused the name of the group's marketing director, Jackie Jonmaire, with project manager Angela Keppel.
"You're ready for vacation," Executive Director Michael Schmand teased Belanger.
"I must have already left," Belanger responded.
Of course, some things haven't changed. While the meeting was not broadcast online, some people still attended through a conference call. And one person made their presence known during one of the committee reports, with a loud sound of liquid.
"Whoever's pouring something, we can hear you," Belanger said.
Back in the flesh
Tuesday's lunchtime board meeting of the Buffalo Urban Development Corp. was the agency's first in-person gathering since the start of the Covid-19 pandemic 15 months ago. And it was pulled together just a few days earlier, with short notice.
"How wonderful it is to see all you guys in real life," said BUDC President Brandye Merriweather. "Thank you for everybody who made the effort to be here in person."
So perhaps it's no surprise that there was still a little bit of confusion. For example, no sooner did Mayor Byron W. Brown – who chairs the agency's board – announce that Common Council President Darius Pridgen would be unable to attend due to other Council meetings than Pridgen walked into the room.
"I just said you were at Council meetings," Brown said.
"I'm leaving in 20 minutes," Pridgen responded, to laughter. "I had to get the food."
Then, a few minutes later, Commissioner of Economic Development Brendan Mehaffy walked in, wearing a casual striped button-down shirt, khaki pants – and a baseball cap. "I see from looking at you that you’re still in Zoom call mode," Brown joked.
To which Thomas Kucharski, CEO of Invest Buffalo Niagara, retorted, "We had coffee this morning, and at least he had pants on."
"They were shorts!" Mehaffy chuckled.
Think carefully before you answer
Thomas Fasciano, who is suing the Town of Tonawanda over a serious injury to his eye suffered during a slow-pitch softball game, had a relatable moment of forgetfulness when he was deposed in April by the town’s lawyer.
It came near the beginning of the examination, when J. Patrick Lennon asked some background questions.
Lennon: And how long have you and your wife been married?
Fasciano: Glad she’s not here, because she would probably punch me. Seven years this August.
John Ford, Fasciano’s attorney: We’ll let the record reflect he answered that question immediately. No hesitation.
Fasciano: Thank you.
It wasn’t the only light moment during the 100-minute exam.
When Lennon asked what his eyesight was like prior to the accident, Fasciano said it was 20-15, better than perfect vision.
“Good,” Lennon said. “Keep eating the carrots.”
Off Main Street is written with contributions from Jonathan Epstein and Stephen T. Watson