Off Main Street: The lighter side of The News

"How wonderful it is to see all you guys in real life," said BUDC President Brandye Merriweather. "Thank you for everybody who made the effort to be here in person."

So perhaps it's no surprise that there was still a little bit of confusion. For example, no sooner did Mayor Byron W. Brown – who chairs the agency's board – announce that Common Council President Darius Pridgen would be unable to attend due to other Council meetings than Pridgen walked into the room.

"I just said you were at Council meetings," Brown said.

"I'm leaving in 20 minutes," Pridgen responded, to laughter. "I had to get the food."

Then, a few minutes later, Commissioner of Economic Development Brendan Mehaffy walked in, wearing a casual striped button-down shirt, khaki pants – and a baseball cap. "I see from looking at you that you’re still in Zoom call mode," Brown joked.

To which Thomas Kucharski, CEO of Invest Buffalo Niagara, retorted, "We had coffee this morning, and at least he had pants on."

"They were shorts!" Mehaffy chuckled.

Think carefully before you answer