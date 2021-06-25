Off Main Street: The lighter side of The News

He can't hit, he can't hit ...
Forget a second banana: Erie County Legislator Kevin Hardwick was the seventh banana at a recent event hosted by the Kenmore-Town of Tonawanda School District.
The district held a groundbreaking earlier this month for the new artificial turf athletic fields it plans to build behind Kenmore East High School, part of a $75 million capital project approved by Ken-Ton voters.
The ceremony featured remarks from six district and elected officials before Superintendent Sabatino Cimato finally introduced Hardwick.
The Tonawanda Democrat pointed out the lectern was close to where home base will go.
That’s fitting, he said, with a dash of self-deprecating exaggeration about his order in the lineup:
“I played high school baseball and I was accustomed to batting ninth,” Hardwick quipped.
Wanted: Politicians who aren't political
Evans Democrats, excited to announce their endorsed candidates in January, apparently wanted to leave politics aside, at least for a day.
The group’s Facebook page announced the candidates chosen for town clerk, highway superintendent and Town Board seats, then made a comment:
“Unanimously endorsed for outstanding resumes. Really excited this year to have candidates running with NO political agendas. Can’t wait for them to start their campaigns. I think our community will be very impressed.”
We can’t recall another political party praising their candidates for not having a political agenda.
Dude, where's our border?
Perhaps the grass is really greener on this side of the international border – at least if you're from here.
Keanin Loomis, president and CEO of the Hamilton Chamber of Commerce in Ontario, is a big advocate for the business benefits of legalized cannabis. And he shared his experiences alongside two industry leaders in Ontario, as part of a online panel discussion earlier this week, hosted by the Buffalo Niagara Partnership, to talk about the opportunities that Western New York has now that the state has followed Canada's lead.
But that wasn't the first priority message for Loomis to convey to his listeners.
"I miss you. I miss Buffalo. I miss America," the Central New York native said in his opening remarks.
A repeat offender
No one likes unexpected visitors, especially loud ones that show up at 4:15 a.m.
But to come back three days later? With the rest of the family? Inexcusable.
Such is life for one resident of Lasalle Avenue in Kenmore who, according to the police blotter in the Ken-Ton Bee, was awakened to the sound of an animal in the ceiling June 10.
The animal was gone – or quiet – when police arrived. They advised the resident to contact an exterminator.
At midnight three days later, the resident reported more noise and said "a family of squirrels was now actively chewing through her ceiling, and she was concerned they might chew through wiring and into the house."
Here's hoping she followed the exterminator advice.
Off Main Street is written with contributions from Stephen T. Watson and Jonathan Epstein.