Off Main Street: The lighter side of The News

Meet Frederick Lawn Gnomested, Erie County's new 'spokesgnome'
Buffalonians love a good naming contest, and boy did they hit this one out of the park – an Olmsted park, to be specific.
In 2017, the Erie County Department of Environment and Planning unveiled a kitschy marketing campaign aimed at curbing the use of harmful pesticides on people's lawns and gardens. They dubbed it "Save the Gnomes."
Naturally, the effort needed a public face, so earlier this year the department held a contest to name its "spokesgnome." Not one, or two, but three clever respondents came up with this gem: Frederick Lawn Gnomested – Freddie to his friends.
Freddie, named, of course, after the famed landscape architect who designed Buffalo's parks, will make his debut at the "Roaming Gnome Festival" to be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursday in the reading park at the Central Library. Spokesgnome selfies are encouraged.
Frederick Lawn Gnomested. Do gnome names get any better?
If you spot this bug, call ... the Post Office?
The state Department of Environmental Conservation this week put out its annual plea for homeowners with pools to keep an eye out for Asian longhorn beetles, an invasive species that can devastate North American hardwood trees. This time of year, the beetles bore out of their host trees to breed. They're drawn to freshwater sources like pools. Spotting one in a pool filter is a sure sign of infested trees in the area.
The DEC, in its news release, described the bug as about 1½ inches long with black and white spots and antennae. A normal person should take a picture of the bug and email it to foresthealth@dec.ny.gov.
For the not-normal people among us, the DEC will also accept bugs for analysis ... by mail.
Eek.
This is not a joke. The DEC asks people to drop the beetle specimen in the mail (presumably in some sort of plastic container, lest it be crushed into beetle juice) and send it to a state lab in Delmar for testing. It even lists the person to whom the beetle should be sent.
One thing is for sure: No one is going through that person's mail.
A city meeting where the mayo is up for grabs
Ah, July. Warm weather. Sunny skies. No school. Lots of vacations.
Not the time, apparently, to try to schedule a board meeting, as several local agencies were reminded this week.
The Buffalo Planning Board struggled to ensure a quorum on Monday. Buffalo Place flat-out canceled its monthly meeting July 28.
And the Buffalo Urban Development Corp. fell short of a quorum, preventing its board from voting on three key motions, two of which left it under some time constraints before the next one.
That's despite offering the usual lunch spread of sandwiches, salad, drinks, a big plate of soft cookies and a large bowl of mayonnaise.
"Disappointing," said Brendan Mehaffy, the city's economic development commissioner and acting chair of the BUDC meeting. "Take some cookies and mayo."
Mmmmm ... sounds like a yummy combination.