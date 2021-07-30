Off Main Street: The lighter side of The News

Meet Frederick Lawn Gnomested, Erie County's new 'spokesgnome'

Buffalonians love a good naming contest, and boy did they hit this one out of the park – an Olmsted park, to be specific.

In 2017, the Erie County Department of Environment and Planning unveiled a kitschy marketing campaign aimed at curbing the use of harmful pesticides on people's lawns and gardens. They dubbed it "Save the Gnomes."

Naturally, the effort needed a public face, so earlier this year the department held a contest to name its "spokesgnome." Not one, or two, but three clever respondents came up with this gem: Frederick Lawn Gnomested – Freddie to his friends.

Freddie, named, of course, after the famed landscape architect who designed Buffalo's parks, will make his debut at the "Roaming Gnome Festival" to be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursday in the reading park at the Central Library. Spokesgnome selfies are encouraged.

Frederick Lawn Gnomested. Do gnome names get any better?

