Off Main Street: The lighter side of The News

– Eric DuVall

Did they check the small print?

When organizers of the Clarence Rotary Club's Veterans Day ceremony started taking out and unfolding the chairs they had rented for the event, they noticed a big problem.

Or more accurately, a small problem.

The 50 chairs provided by the rental company were child-sized, not adult-sized. And club members had just half an hour before guests, mainly veterans in their 70s and 80s, would begin arriving, said Chrissy Casilio-Bluhm, a Rotary leader and driving force behind the event and the town's new Veterans Memorial. Rotary members scrambled to collect chairs from nearby homes to replace the "astonishingly small" chairs, which at 22 inches high were 10 inches shorter than standard-sized chairs, Casilio-Bluhm said.

She said the event went off as scheduled, with most attendees likely unaware of the chair chaos, and the Rotary did get a full refund.

But a photo Casilio-Bluhm posted afterward on Facebook showing her father, Clarence Supervisor Patrick Casilio, balanced on one of the mini-chairs, drew laughs.