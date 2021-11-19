Off Main Street: The lighter side of The News

Rough and tumble Bills fans
No one would argue that Bills fans are passionate, sometimes even a little crazy, when supporting their team.
But at least according to one new survey, our mouths aren't writing checks that our fists can't cash.
The online sports book USBets.com conducted a survey polling 2,000 NFL fans from around the country and asked them which fan bases are the most and least likely to start – and win – a fight.
Good news! (Is it?) Bills Mafia landed in the top 10 on both accounts. The poll ranked Bills fans the sixth-likeliest to start a fight and the fourth-likeliest to win one.
Naturally, Philadelphia – a city that once famously pelted Santa Claus with snowballs during halftime of an Eagles game – came out on top in both categories.
So much for the City of Brotherly Love.
Rocky, it is.
Hochul's fighting words for Jets fans
Proving that the survey isn't a fluke was Gov. Kathy Hochul, who showed this week that she's willing to give it to her constituents straight, whether they like it or not.
After the Bills, New York's only football team, thumped the Jets, who play in New Jersey but like to pretend they're from New York, Hochul had some choice words.
During a speech in Manhattan where she promised bold infrastructure spending in her forthcoming state budget, Hochul paused to smack the Jets:
"I know the Jets know a lot about infrastructure because they've been in the midst of a 50-year rebuilding project," she said.
According to published reports, the remark drew a laugh from the downstate audience.
Good thing, because if the shoe was on the other foot and a New York City politician came to Buffalo and said that about the Bills, well, them's fightin' words.
– Eric DuVall
Did they check the small print?
When organizers of the Clarence Rotary Club's Veterans Day ceremony started taking out and unfolding the chairs they had rented for the event, they noticed a big problem.
Or more accurately, a small problem.
The 50 chairs provided by the rental company were child-sized, not adult-sized. And club members had just half an hour before guests, mainly veterans in their 70s and 80s, would begin arriving, said Chrissy Casilio-Bluhm, a Rotary leader and driving force behind the event and the town's new Veterans Memorial. Rotary members scrambled to collect chairs from nearby homes to replace the "astonishingly small" chairs, which at 22 inches high were 10 inches shorter than standard-sized chairs, Casilio-Bluhm said.
She said the event went off as scheduled, with most attendees likely unaware of the chair chaos, and the Rotary did get a full refund.
But a photo Casilio-Bluhm posted afterward on Facebook showing her father, Clarence Supervisor Patrick Casilio, balanced on one of the mini-chairs, drew laughs.
One commenter thought it was an optical illusion. Others referenced "Clifford the Big Red Dog" or Will Ferrell's character in "Elf." Casilio-Bluhm compared the chairs to those children would use for a tea party with their stuffed animals.