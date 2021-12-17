Off Main Street: The lighter side of The News

Is it whining if you're right? Bills fans wonder ...
After a game in which Bills fans were roundly outraged at NFL officiating that may have cost them a memorable comeback win over hated rival Tom Brady, it turns out we aren't really as insufferably whiny after all.
The sports betting site Mibets.com conducted a survey of more than 2,000 NFL fans and asked them to rank which NFL fanbases, players and coaches are the whiniest. Bills fans landed in 19th place out of 32.
Brady, as it turns out, was rated the whiniest quarterback in the league. This comes as no shock to Bills fans who have been shouting "crybaby!" (and worse) at him for his entire career. At least now there's actual data to back it up.
It's probably a good thing they did the survey before last Sunday's game because based on social media and the grumblings at lunch counters and bars across Western New York in the days that followed, Bills fans would have ranked much higher.
Twice in the game's waning minutes, receiver Stefon Diggs was the apparent victim of blatant interference by a Buccaneers defender. Still shots on both plays showed Diggs' jersey being grabbed and the defender initiating contact, causing passes to fall incomplete. Making matters even more infuriating, a Bills defender was called for a questionable pass interference penalty in overtime that gave the Bucs a first down. They would score the game-winning touchdown later in that drive, ending a furious 21-point comeback attempt led by Josh Allen.
In the wake of the frustrating loss, Bills fans did what only Bills fans do.
With a purposeful nod to the blown calls, incensed Buffalonians have donated $40,000 and counting to VIA, Visually Impaired Advancement, a Western New York nonprofit organization for the sight-impaired.
Only in Buffalo can an act of charity double as a sports affront.
– Eric DuVall
Byron Brown for mayor – of Niagara Falls?
The slogan "Write Down Byron Brown" was trumpeted nonstop in TV commercials that helped the Buffalo mayor win his fifth term as a write-in candidate in last month's election.
But the ubiquitous slogan may cost a Democratic candidate a race in a Niagara County Legislature district.
That's because someone decided to write down Byron Brown in the bottom right corner of a ballot ... in Niagara Falls.
The signature was discovered when all the 6th District ballots were manually recounted because of a new state law that requires a hand recount if the margin of a race is within 20 votes.
On election night, Republican Christopher C. Voccio led Democrat William D. Kennedy II by 14 votes. Subsequent recounts and the opening of absentee and affidavit ballots left the race tied.
But with the discovery of the "Byron Brown ballot" and two other Kennedy votes with extra markings, plus a dispute over a sealed affidavit ballot, Kennedy and Voccio ended up in court.
The Republicans want the three ballots with extra markings deducted from Kennedy's total.
But Democratic attorney Michael E. Benedict said the point of the law banning the counting of ballots with extraneous markings is to prevent the identification of the voters who cast them.
In an effort to save the "Byron Brown ballot" for Kennedy, Benedict presented evidence that no one named Byron Brown is registered to vote in Niagara County.
The judge appeared unimpressed.
"The statute's pretty clear. The whole ballot goes," State Supreme Court Justice Frank A. Sedita III said.
Benedict insisted there's an exception in the law that could keep those votes in Kennedy's column.
But no matter how Sedita rules, the two takeaways from this fiasco are: Some voters aren't real good at following instructions, and TV advertising still works.
– Tom Prohaska