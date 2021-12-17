Off Main Street: The lighter side of The News

Is it whining if you're right? Bills fans wonder ...

After a game in which Bills fans were roundly outraged at NFL officiating that may have cost them a memorable comeback win over hated rival Tom Brady, it turns out we aren't really as insufferably whiny after all.

The sports betting site Mibets.com conducted a survey of more than 2,000 NFL fans and asked them to rank which NFL fanbases, players and coaches are the whiniest. Bills fans landed in 19th place out of 32.

Brady, as it turns out, was rated the whiniest quarterback in the league. This comes as no shock to Bills fans who have been shouting "crybaby!" (and worse) at him for his entire career. At least now there's actual data to back it up.

It's probably a good thing they did the survey before last Sunday's game because based on social media and the grumblings at lunch counters and bars across Western New York in the days that followed, Bills fans would have ranked much higher.