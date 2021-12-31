Off Main Street: The lighter side of The News

'Jeopardy!' fail
We'll take "name recognition" for $2,000, Ken.
That's what Gov. Kathy Hochul must have been thinking when she was the correct response to a question on "Jeopardy!" this week – only to see all three contestants, including a New Yorker, draw a blank.
It was midway through the Double Jeopardy round on Wednesday when guest host Ken Jennings read this question-as-an-answer, which was worth $2,000 under the category "I am Woman":
"In 2021, she became the first female governor of New York State."
All three contestants stared blankly until the buzzer sounded, including – and we're doing our best Johnny Gilbert here – a video game marketer from Brooklyn, Ben Walthall.
A surprised-sounding Jennings said, "Ben, that's your governor!"
To be fair, episodes of the syndicated quiz show are filmed months before they air, so it isn't entirely clear how long Hochul had actually been governor when this happened.
But after an embarrassing Jeopardy fail, we're guessing he'll remember Kathy Hochul's name from now on.
A questionable tailgating statistic
Another week, another random survey of questionable veracity regarding Bills fans.
Well, at least partly questionable.
A poll of 2,000 NFL fans conducted by the sports betting site Bookies.com asked fans how often they participate in pregame tailgating. And to absolutely no one's surprise, we're No. 1.
What was surprising, it also asked fans how many alcoholic drinks they have during a tailgate, and the average of the answer for Bills fans was 3.9 beverages.
That seems suspiciously low.
To be clear, that means if you finish your fourth beer on Sunday, you're above average. That's just another way of saying the Bills have a lot of above average fans – and some truly superior ones, based on the internet videos.
Heck, last time we played a home game one of the Bills' offensive linemen got a quarter of the way to tailgating success during the game.
Any which way, if you're headed to the stadium this weekend, bundle up – and just know that five beers only makes you at least a B-minus tailgater. And probably in need of a ride home.
The best audits of 2021?
As every year draws to a close, media outlets (this one included) churn out their look-back stories recalling the year that was. Can you blame us? People like reading them and the week between Christmas and New Year's Day is among the slowest news weeks of the year. It's a match made in newspaper heaven.
Tell that to State Comptroller Tom DiNapoli, who this week sent out an email touting his own "year in review."
The year in government audits. Now there's a list everyone wants to read!
In case you're wondering, the email came with an attached PDF that was 36 pages and a table of contents with enticing entries, such as "529 College Savings Program" and "Independent Fiscal Oversight."
If you haven't already, you're going to want to cancel those New Year's Eve plans for this one.