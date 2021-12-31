Off Main Street: The lighter side of The News

Another week, another random survey of questionable veracity regarding Bills fans.

Well, at least partly questionable.

A poll of 2,000 NFL fans conducted by the sports betting site Bookies.com asked fans how often they participate in pregame tailgating. And to absolutely no one's surprise, we're No. 1.

What was surprising, it also asked fans how many alcoholic drinks they have during a tailgate, and the average of the answer for Bills fans was 3.9 beverages.

That seems suspiciously low.

To be clear, that means if you finish your fourth beer on Sunday, you're above average. That's just another way of saying the Bills have a lot of above average fans – and some truly superior ones, based on the internet videos.

Heck, last time we played a home game one of the Bills' offensive linemen got a quarter of the way to tailgating success during the game.