Off Main Street: The lighter side of The News

Congress tackles UFOs
Here's a topic you just don't read enough about: aliens.
No, we're not entering the immigration debate. We're talking about actual aliens. Marvin the Martian and all his extraterrestrial buddies.
It's not often that aliens are on the front page of The Buffalo News, but that changed this week thanks to Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand. Our junior senator used her bully pulpit to push through a bipartisan piece of legislation that survived a House-Senate conference. It creates a new federal agency operated jointly by the Pentagon and the director of National Intelligence to track and study UFOs. Of course, this is Washington, so we can't just go with the acronym everyone knows. As far as the federal government goes, UFOs are UAPs, or Unidentified Aerial Phenomena.
If all of this sounds a little silly – and like a waste of taxpayer money – you might want to watch a "60 Minutes" broadcast dedicated the the topic. It showed footage of Navy fighter jets, which can fly pretty fast, getting smoked by UFOs while baffled pilots babble, stammer and scream. Several pilots told CBS they encounter UFOs on a daily basis while patrolling the friendly skies.
Whether you believe in aliens or not, we can all agree it's a good thing that Uncle Sam is on the case, right?
Wind had ESPN announcers out of their seats
Speaking of unexpected things flying through the air, a clip from the pregame show of "Monday Night Football" went viral after ESPN's panel of experts were quite literally blown over by a gust of wind.
ESPN's Monday Night Countdown panel had to deal with quite the wind in Buffalo. pic.twitter.com/Bx772pRzoU— The Comeback (@thecomeback) December 6, 2021
The wind, which gusted to over 50 mph, wreaked havoc on the game – and the Bills' game plan. It left the players and Bills Mafia shaking their heads afterward following the latest in a long line of embarrassing and outright infuriating losses to the hated New England Patriots.
The wind was so strong it actually ripped the little orange piece of fabric from atop one of the goal posts. A pregame clip of Bills kicker Tyler Bass attempting a short field goal made the rounds, as well, when the ball veered hard right, missing not only the upright but the net behind it, nearly doinking a fan in the stands.
Good luck tonight kickers pic.twitter.com/FRFOXQB0ee— Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) December 6, 2021
(The Bills learned absolutely nothing from this incident, mind you, and attempted the same kick during the fourth quarter, to a similar result.)
It was a memorable scene, and a game we'd all just as soon forget.
A Bills B-roll bingo
While the game didn't go as planned, there was at least one amusing side story for Off Main, a rare "Bills B-roll bingo."
Allow us to explain how the game works. For those unfamiliar with the television term, B-roll refers to the supplemental footage that's cut into a broadcast during the intro and as they return from commercial break. For those who watch Bills games every week, this can get a little, well, predictable. If you've never been told this before, now that you've been told you're never going to un-see it.
The free shot on the center square is a shot of Bills fans tailgating and whooping it up. This happens Every. Single. Game. In order to score an official B-roll bingo, they also have to show: chicken wings being tossed in a big metal bowl; Niagara Falls; a mostly empty Metro Rail train; and the downtown skyline.
We're told ESPN hit all five, and did so before the end of the first half.
We're not suggesting people should overindulge, but when the Bills are stinking up the joint this could be just the drinking game fans need to keep things interesting.