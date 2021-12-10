Off Main Street: The lighter side of The News

It was a memorable scene, and a game we'd all just as soon forget.

A Bills B-roll bingo

While the game didn't go as planned, there was at least one amusing side story for Off Main, a rare "Bills B-roll bingo."

Allow us to explain how the game works. For those unfamiliar with the television term, B-roll refers to the supplemental footage that's cut into a broadcast during the intro and as they return from commercial break. For those who watch Bills games every week, this can get a little, well, predictable. If you've never been told this before, now that you've been told you're never going to un-see it.

The free shot on the center square is a shot of Bills fans tailgating and whooping it up. This happens Every. Single. Game. In order to score an official B-roll bingo, they also have to show: chicken wings being tossed in a big metal bowl; Niagara Falls; a mostly empty Metro Rail train; and the downtown skyline.

We're told ESPN hit all five, and did so before the end of the first half.