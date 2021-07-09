Off Main Street: The lighter side of The News

Well done, Hamburg
The opening of the stimulus money spigot has communities and school districts across the nation trying to figure out what projects they want to fund.
New roads and bridges. Broadband access. Sports and music programs.
But there are limits on how the money can be used, a fact that hit home in Hamburg.
Town Supervisor James Shaw said no matter how much anyone might want the town to use some of the money to paint the hamburger on the town's water tower, it's just not going to happen.
"The hamburger," he said, laughing. "It's not on the back burner; it's off the grill."
It's Slurpee season!
The Covid-19 pandemic affected people in ways large and small and only now, with halting steps toward normalcy, is it clear what many missed in the past 16 months.
Free Slurpees.
7-Eleven had to change its free Slurpee promotion last year when Covid hit. In the past, customers could bring in any size container and fill it at the Slurpee machine for free. It was a tradition for families to get creative and silly with their vessels – bringing in things like fishbowls and gallon jugs – and doing fun photo shoots for social media.
But with the greater threat of infection and disease during the pandemic, the convenience store nixed that concept. It also expanded 7-Eleven Day beyond July 11 to discourage the big crowds that tend to congregate on that day.
There's a silver lining, though: Instead of waiting until Sunday to get your freebie, you can go any day this month.
The company is offering one free small Slurpee to be redeemed by July 31 via the store's 7Rewards app.
Additional offers vary from store to store, but the free small Slurpee is consistent throughout the chain.
Things are looking up
Millard Fillmore has not had a great year.
His legacy which, let's be honest, was not all that great to begin with, began being questioned anew in the context of the Black Lives Matter movement. To refresh your memory, the U.S. President arguably most closely associated with Western New York signed the Compromise of 1850 – which included the Fugitive Slave Act – and then ran a losing presidential campaign as member of the anti-immigrant, anti-Catholic Know Nothing Party.
The City of Buffalo, the University at Buffalo and Kaleida Health all began thinking last year about statues, building names and other ways Fillmore is honored locally.
But there is some good news for East Aurora's second most famous resident (after Vidler's, of course): A recent survey found he is not the worst president. Far from it, actually.
The 2021 Presidential Historians Survey sponsored by C-Span ranked Fillmore only the seventh worst president. He dominated James Buchanan (the worst) and even finished ahead of Donald Trump (fourth worst).
He did not do as well as Buffalo's other president – former Mayor and Erie County Sheriff Grover Cleveland – who polled 25th, or 20 from the bottom.
But give Millard a few more decades and maybe this becomes a race.
Off Main Street is written with contributions from Stephen T. Watson and Samantha Christmann