Off Main Street: The lighter side of The News

Tiny Josh Allen helps kids, too

If you've ever wondered what Josh Allen would look like if he were 2 inches tall, wonder no more. Fisher-Price has teamed up with Wegmans to answer this burning question.

The toy company has created a series of Buffalo Bills "Little People" that includes Allen, coach Sean McDermott and even some tiny little fans. And before anyone asks, yes, one of the fans is wearing a chicken wing hat.

The set of four is on sale at Wegmans and proceeds go to benefit the Children's Hospital of Buffalo Foundation, the charitable arm of Oishei Children's Hospital.

Car dealerships, energy companies, cereal and now his very own figurine likeness.

What can't Josh Allen market?

Saving tax dollars, one windbreaker at a time

Kathy Hochul, say you're from Buffalo without saying you're from Buffalo.

New York's first Buffalonian governor in a century managed to do just that – and she didn't even have to say a word.