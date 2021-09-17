Off Main Street: The lighter side of The News

Bills fans are nothing if not opportunistic
By now, most everyone has digested the news that Buffalo sports fans planning to attend Bills and Sabres games will have to be vaccinated.
As was noted Tuesday by a Buffalo News reporter who shall remain nameless, the decision affects 70,000 Bills fans and at least a few dozen Sabres fans.
(Insert sad trombone sound effect here.)
The debate, which has divided Bills fans to a level not seen since the Flutie/Johnson debacle, got Off Main Street thinking ... is there a silver lining?
As Twitter so often does, it shined a light on the positive side of things.
To wit, this offering from Twitter user @Blitzed_barkeep: "The Buffalo Bills are requiring 12 and over to prove at least one shot from the vaccine? Appalling. Outrageous. That's disgusting. Ticket holders should sell in revolt. Especially on the 50."
The @BuffaloBills are requiring 12 and over to prove at least one shot from the vaccine? Appalling. Outrageous. That’s disgusting. Ticket holders should sell in revolt. Especially on the 50. Let me know when you do so I can support your protest!— Coach_Dresko (@Blitzed_barkeep) September 14, 2021
Your move, anti-vaxxers.
Tiny Josh Allen helps kids, too
If you've ever wondered what Josh Allen would look like if he were 2 inches tall, wonder no more. Fisher-Price has teamed up with Wegmans to answer this burning question.
The toy company has created a series of Buffalo Bills "Little People" that includes Allen, coach Sean McDermott and even some tiny little fans. And before anyone asks, yes, one of the fans is wearing a chicken wing hat.
The set of four is on sale at Wegmans and proceeds go to benefit the Children's Hospital of Buffalo Foundation, the charitable arm of Oishei Children's Hospital.
Car dealerships, energy companies, cereal and now his very own figurine likeness.
What can't Josh Allen market?
Saving tax dollars, one windbreaker at a time
Kathy Hochul, say you're from Buffalo without saying you're from Buffalo.
New York's first Buffalonian governor in a century managed to do just that – and she didn't even have to say a word.
An observant Twitter user spied a photo of Hochul donning her official gubernatorial windbreaker during a press conference in the wake of flooding in New York City. On the front was the seal of the State of New York and her name and title – except the word "governor" appeared slightly off center.
Zooming in, it was apparent Hochul had blotted out the lettering from her old windbreaker that said "Lt. Governor."
After the photo made the rounds on social media, Hochul owned up to the frugal wardrobe modification.
"Why waste a perfectly good jacket?" she asked.
Strong Buffalo mom vibes.
– By Eric DuVall