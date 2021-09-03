Off Main Street: The lighter side of The News

A Lego creation for the ages
Dr. Stacey A. Watt, an anesthesiologist who teaches University at Buffalo medical students, deserves a new title: “Lego Master.”
She didn’t win the Fox TV show but she found a creative way to honor Dr. Michael E. Cain, the outgoing dean of UB’s Jacobs School of Medicine and Biomedical Sciences.
Watt worked with Benjamin Radell, aka “Ben the Lego Man,” to design a Lego version of the $375 million medical school building that opened in 2017 under Cain’s watch on the edge of downtown Buffalo.
Watt and Radell figured out the specifications, she bought the roughly 4,500 Lego bricks and spent about four months assembling the structure, according to a UBNow article detailing the project.
A last-minute issue delayed its completion as Watt had to take apart the roof and wait for two additional custom bricks.
The gift from Watt, who considered Cain a mentor, was a surprise to Cain, who is stepping down from his administrative posts but will remain on the school faculty.
“It was well worth the effort. But if anyone asks me to build another one, the answer is no,” she told UBNow. “As much as I loved doing this, one is good.”
– Steve Watson
Poloncarz on climbing his way to the top
After the fire alarm went off in the middle of Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz's recent news briefing, he and the media spent some minutes after the evacuation waiting for everyone to make their way back into the Rath Building briefing room.
That's when the conversation veered into who would choose to take the stairs over the elevator. Poloncarz shared that he used to take the stairs from the basement to his office on the 16th floor at least once a day.
"Then I'd go into my office and cry," he said.
The stair-climbing came to an end when the Covid-19 crisis hit, he said.
"As a result, the pounds have come back."
Support Local Journalism
– Sandra Tan
Who's the Sabres MVP? Survey suggests it's the mascot
We can’t remember the last time the Sabres made the playoffs.
The team has a rift with its captain over his future.
And the Sabres’ legendary broadcaster is embarking on his farewell season.
But through it all, there has been Sabretooth. And the longtime lovable mascot is getting some recognition.
Play Canada ranked Sabretooth the NHL’s second-best mascot, behind only the Leafs’ Carlton the Bear. The ratings were based on a survey of 2,000 fans in the U.S. and Canada.
Now if only Sabretooth could play goal ...
– Matt Glynn
A truly old-school cop
Very few police officers last as long on the job as Inspector Daniel R. Jay, who retired last month as the chief criminal investigator for the University at Buffalo’s police force.
Jay spent 47 years with the State University of New York police. He was the force’s senior member statewide when he retired.
His younger colleagues would occasionally kid him about his senior status.
After he retired, someone posted an official-looking sign outside Jay’s former office door in Bissell Hall on the North Campus.
“Former Office of Inspector Dan Jay (Registered NYS Historical Site),” the sign read.
“My team has a good sense of humor,” Jay mused in a Facebook post.
– Dan Herbeck