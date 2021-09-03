Off Main Street: The lighter side of The News

– Steve Watson

Poloncarz on climbing his way to the top

After the fire alarm went off in the middle of Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz's recent news briefing, he and the media spent some minutes after the evacuation waiting for everyone to make their way back into the Rath Building briefing room.

That's when the conversation veered into who would choose to take the stairs over the elevator. Poloncarz shared that he used to take the stairs from the basement to his office on the 16th floor at least once a day.

"Then I'd go into my office and cry," he said.

The stair-climbing came to an end when the Covid-19 crisis hit, he said.

"As a result, the pounds have come back."

– Sandra Tan

Who's the Sabres MVP? Survey suggests it's the mascot

We can’t remember the last time the Sabres made the playoffs.

The team has a rift with its captain over his future.

And the Sabres’ legendary broadcaster is embarking on his farewell season.