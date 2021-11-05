Off Main Street: The lighter side of The News

Move over, groundhogs – we have a seal to follow
With an extended Indian summer finally giving way to cold and snow in Western New York, we're all left to speculate about how harsh the winter will be.
Try as you might to avoid it, everyone in town will encounter at least one person at a holiday party with this hot take on the weather: "With the lake this warm it's never gonna freeze over, and you know what that means ... "
Don't be that person. And definitely don't listen to that person. Listen to a real winter weather expert. Like a harbor seal.
Move over, Dunkirk Dave. There's a new animal forecaster: Stryker, one of the harbor seals that calls the winter outdoor habitat at the Aquarium of Niagara home.
In an event that was part childhood education and part publicity stunt on behalf of energy supplier NOCO, the Falls aquarium asked Stryker to predict whether this winter will be mild or harsh.
Before a crowd of eager third graders from Harry F. Abate Elementary School in the Falls, Stryker did his thing. A trainer presented him with two rubber balls, one marked "cold" and one marked "frigid." Doing his part, Stryker plucked one of them and began swimming with it.
Bad news, folks. He picked frigid. So if you put any stock in these sorts of things, bundle up.
– Eric DuVall
From one 'experienced' face to another
Speaking of hot takes, there were no shortage of them on local television Tuesday night as the results of our local elections rolled in.
While most people treat Election Day as a time to celebrate the end of junk mail, robocalls and text messages from strangers, in the world of local news gathering, this is sort of the Super Bowl.
Over at Channel 4, they brought out a heavyweight political analyst, former Erie County Democratic Chairman Len Lenihan, to help dissect the results.
Lenihan, flanked by WIVB anchor Don Postles, who's been on the news longer than any local politician has been in office, offered this insight about Mayor Byron Brown's perceived "shelf life" after 16 years in office:
“You’re on TV every night and people get sick of looking at you,” Lenihan said. “They want a different face.”
Postles, proving age doesn't dull wit, shot back: "Please don't say that."
Touché, Don. No one is questioning your shelf life.
– Eric DuVall
The GOP's elephant in the room
The interim president of Erie Community College (officially SUNY Erie, though few call it that) recently addressed the county Legislature to talk about improvements to the ECC North Campus.
Minority Leader Joseph Lorigo piped up with a question about the "300-pound elephant in the room" – the fate of the ECC South Campus.
Hearing what he just said, he quickly amended that an elephant weighs more than 300 pounds, and asked about the "1,000-pound elephant in the room."
ECC President William Reuter offered a lengthy response, including the fact that nobody is talking about closing the South Campus.
After that, Lorigo set the record straight.
"I want to make a note that I was told that an elephant weighs between 6,000 and 15,000 pounds," he said.
Good thing we got that sorted out.
– Sandra Tan
