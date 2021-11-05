Off Main Street: The lighter side of The News

Move over, groundhogs – we have a seal to follow

With an extended Indian summer finally giving way to cold and snow in Western New York, we're all left to speculate about how harsh the winter will be.

Try as you might to avoid it, everyone in town will encounter at least one person at a holiday party with this hot take on the weather: "With the lake this warm it's never gonna freeze over, and you know what that means ... "

Don't be that person. And definitely don't listen to that person. Listen to a real winter weather expert. Like a harbor seal.

Move over, Dunkirk Dave. There's a new animal forecaster: Stryker, one of the harbor seals that calls the winter outdoor habitat at the Aquarium of Niagara home.

In an event that was part childhood education and part publicity stunt on behalf of energy supplier NOCO, the Falls aquarium asked Stryker to predict whether this winter will be mild or harsh.

Before a crowd of eager third graders from Harry F. Abate Elementary School in the Falls, Stryker did his thing. A trainer presented him with two rubber balls, one marked "cold" and one marked "frigid." Doing his part, Stryker plucked one of them and began swimming with it.