Off Main Street: The lighter side of The News

A Bills Mafia booze cruise? Book it
Bills fans are known far and wide for their raucous tailgate parties, but if a single morning of drinking and table-crashing isn't enough, this takes it to a whole new level: An official Bills Mafia booze cruise will set sail in May of 2022.
It all came about when lifelong Bills fan Victoria Pascuzzi posted the idea on Twitter, mostly as a joke. But the post gained traction and so she got a local travel agent on board. The cruise, run by Carnival from May 2 to 7, 2022, will set sail from Miami – not exactly a Buffalo fan's favorite port of call. But given the Bills' recent ownership of the Dolphins, maybe that's not such a bad thing?
A standard two-person cabin costs $1,050, and includes meals, gratuity and day trips in the Cayman Islands and Jamaica. The cost for the alcohol-included package is extra, but given the clientele that seems like a no-brainer.
How many cases of Labatt fit on a cruise ship, anyway?
No word yet on whether Carnival is building in the cost of broken tables.
Interested? Email victoria@richtertravel.com for details.
– Eric DuVall
Be nice to the geese at UB
An alert Twitter user, @katiecommamaybe, unearthed an amusing FAQ from 2019 on the University of Buffalo website about the school's efforts to combat the nuisance that is a flock of Canada geese.
Was this campus FAQ section written by a goose pic.twitter.com/CyBngcaKSg— Katie (@katiecommamaybe) August 9, 2021
In 2017, the school began using trained border collies to scare off geese, which apparently ruffled some feathers.
The "questions" posed in the FAQ on the UB website makes one wonder whether the post was ghost-written by a lobbyist for Big Geese. Among them: "Why doesn't UB just leave the geese alone?" and everyone's favorite statement-posed-as-a-question: "You're being mean to the geese."
UB insists using dogs, which only chase off the geese, rather than hunt them, is a humane way to handle the problem.
Whoever is responsible for the 2019 FAQ has clearly never encountered a Canada goose protecting its nest. They can be some mean honkers.
– Eric DuVall
Always remember to check the date
Assemblyman Sean Ryan held a news conference last week that was memorable for how much he would like to forget it.
As he attempted to speak about the future of Ralph C. Wilson Jr. Centennial Park, the Buffalo Democrat was: interrupted by the sound of a lawn tractor behind him; distracted by a gust of wind that knocked over his presentation and the easel it was on behind him; and bothered by some bees who apparently were not impressed by any of it.
Pro-tip: Don't do a press conference on #FridayThe13th— Senator Sean Ryan (@SenSeanRyan) August 13, 2021
❌ Attacked by bees
❌ Lawnmower noise
❌ Easel fell over
Stay safe out there everyone! pic.twitter.com/trCh6fi2Dx
Ryan chuckled as the event disintegrated into a scene from a slapstick silent movie and said "I feel a little cursed today. I don't know why."
Then someone at the event explained what Ryan might have realized had he checked his calendar: It was Aug. 13.
Friday the 13th.