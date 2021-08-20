Off Main Street: The lighter side of The News

A Bills Mafia booze cruise? Book it

Bills fans are known far and wide for their raucous tailgate parties, but if a single morning of drinking and table-crashing isn't enough, this takes it to a whole new level: An official Bills Mafia booze cruise will set sail in May of 2022.

It all came about when lifelong Bills fan Victoria Pascuzzi posted the idea on Twitter, mostly as a joke. But the post gained traction and so she got a local travel agent on board. The cruise, run by Carnival from May 2 to 7, 2022, will set sail from Miami – not exactly a Buffalo fan's favorite port of call. But given the Bills' recent ownership of the Dolphins, maybe that's not such a bad thing?

A standard two-person cabin costs $1,050, and includes meals, gratuity and day trips in the Cayman Islands and Jamaica. The cost for the alcohol-included package is extra, but given the clientele that seems like a no-brainer.

How many cases of Labatt fit on a cruise ship, anyway?

No word yet on whether Carnival is building in the cost of broken tables.

Interested? Email victoria@richtertravel.com for details.

– Eric DuVall